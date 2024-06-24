Technology News

HMD Tab Lite Price, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

HMD Tab Lite is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 15:18 IST
HMD Tab Lite Price, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD Tab Lite leaked image seen in a pink colourway

Highlights
  • HMD Tab Lite is likely to sport a 8.7-inch HD IPS LCD screen
  • The tablet is expected to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The HMD Tab Lite may carry a 5,500mAh battery with 18W charging
Advertisement

HMD Tab Lite could launch soon as details about the purported tablet have surfaced online. The company has yet to announce the product or even confirm its moniker, but design and colour options of the HMD Tab Lite have been leaked. The leak also suggests the price and several key specifications of the rumoured tablet. This is expected to be cheaper than the HMD T21 tablet, which was unveiled in 2022. Notably, there has been no indication yet about an India launch for the HMD Tab Lite.

HMD Tab Lite price, design, colour options (expected)

The HMD Tab Lite is expected to be priced at about EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity option, according to an X post by HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). The tipster did not specify if the rumoured tablet will be available with a Wi-Fi-only connectivity option.

An attached image in the post shows the design of the HMD Tab Lite. The rear panel is seen with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner with a single camera sensor and an LED flash unit. The HMD branding appears imprinted in the middle of the back panel.

The flat display of the HMD Tab Lite appears with thick bezels and a centred hole-punch slot within the top bezel. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rocker. The tablet is seen in a pink colour option. The post added that it is also likely to be offered in two additional colourways - black and blue.

HMD Tab Lite features (expected)

The HMD Tab Lite is likely to sport an 8.7-inch HD (800 x 1,340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness level of 560 nits. It could be powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The purported tablet is also expected to support expandable storage via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the HMD Tab Lite is expected to be equipped with a single rear camera unit which may include a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens. The front camera, on the other hand, is likely to house an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and support for autofocus.

The leak added that the HMD Tab Lite is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. We are likely to learn more details about the purported tablet in the coming days.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Tab Lite, HMD Tab Lite price, HMD Tab Lite specifications, HMD Tab Lite design, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Palworld May Soon Arrive on PS5 After Pocketpair Staff Teases PlayStation Release
CoinStats Hit With Security Breach, Over 1,500 Linked Crypto Wallets Compromised
HMD Tab Lite Price, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India
  3. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
  4. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  8. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colourways, More Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram-Backed TON Blockchain Under Threat of Phishing Attacks, Experts Warn
  2. Boult Unveils Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS Earphones in India in Partnership With Ford Mustang: Price, Specifications
  3. Hong Kong to Explore Legislations Around Crypto, Sets Up Dedicated Subcommittee
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price
  5. Samsung Music Frame Wireless Speaker With Dolby Atmos Sound Launched in India
  6. Meta Training its AI Chatbot On User Data, But There Is a Way To Restrict Its Access
  7. WhatsApp for Android May Be Developing a New In-App Dialler for Calling Convenience
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  9. Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »