HMD Tab Lite Price, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

HMD Tab Lite could launch soon as details about the purported tablet have surfaced online. The company has yet to announce the product or even confirm its moniker, but design and colour options of the HMD Tab Lite have been leaked. The leak also suggests the price and several key specifications of the rumoured tablet. This is expected to be cheaper than the HMD T21 tablet, which was unveiled in 2022. Notably, there has been no indication yet about an India launch for the HMD Tab Lite.

HMD Tab Lite price, design, colour options (expected)

The HMD Tab Lite is expected to be priced at about EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity option, according to an X post by HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). The tipster did not specify if the rumoured tablet will be available with a Wi-Fi-only connectivity option.

HMD TAB Lite

- IPS LCD 8.7" HD 800*1340p, 560nit

- Unisoc T610 SoC 1.8GHz

- 8MP f/2.0, PDAF / 5MP (wide)

- 4/64GB + Micro SD

- 5500mAh, 18W

Black, Pink, Blue

*4/64GB WiFi + 4G ~ €149 pic.twitter.com/B1gV8GkEWb — HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) June 20, 2024

An attached image in the post shows the design of the HMD Tab Lite. The rear panel is seen with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner with a single camera sensor and an LED flash unit. The HMD branding appears imprinted in the middle of the back panel.

The flat display of the HMD Tab Lite appears with thick bezels and a centred hole-punch slot within the top bezel. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rocker. The tablet is seen in a pink colour option. The post added that it is also likely to be offered in two additional colourways - black and blue.

HMD Tab Lite features (expected)

The HMD Tab Lite is likely to sport an 8.7-inch HD (800 x 1,340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness level of 560 nits. It could be powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The purported tablet is also expected to support expandable storage via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the HMD Tab Lite is expected to be equipped with a single rear camera unit which may include a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens. The front camera, on the other hand, is likely to house an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and support for autofocus.

The leak added that the HMD Tab Lite is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. We are likely to learn more details about the purported tablet in the coming days.

