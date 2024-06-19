Technology News

HMD Skyline may sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:40 IST
HMD Skyline Spotted on Geekbench, Might Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD Skyline leaked render seen in a yellow colourway

Highlights
  • HMD Skyline is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to run on Android 14
  • The HMD Skyline may support 33W fast charging
HMD Skyline could likely be unveiled by the Finnish smartphone maker in the coming months. The company introduced its HMD Pulse series of smartphones earlier this year, touting their repairability. It is expected to launch more HMD-branded handsets in the future. The HMD Skyline could be one such phone, according to recent reports. Previous leaks suggest that it could carry a design similar to the Nokia Lumia 920. The purported HMD Skyline has now been spotted on a benchmarking site which hints at some of its key features.

HMD Skyline specifications spotted on Geekbench

The rumoured HMD Skyline has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing reveals the phone has a motherboard codenamed 'Tomcat' that is linked to Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Notably, an earlier leak also claimed that the handset will be equipped with the same mobile processor.

hmd skyline geekbench inline HMD Skyline

HMD Skyline Geekbench listing

 

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the HMD Skyline is equipped with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14. The purported HMD smartphone scored 1,027 and 2,857 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

HMD Skyline features (Rumoured)

The aforementioned leak suggested that the HMD Skyline is likely to get a full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The phone could also sport an IP67-rated build for dust and splash resistance. 

In the camera department, the rumoured HMD Skyline has been tipped to get a 108-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an ultra-wide lens and a macro or depth sensor.

HMD Skyline price (Rumoured)

The HMD Skyline is said to arrive with a EUR 520 (roughly Rs. 46,800) price tag for the 8GB+ 256GB RAM and storage configuration. We can expect to learn more about the pricing of the handset in the coming weeks or months, ahead of its anticipated debut.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Set for June 24; Colour Option, Specifications Revealed
Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Rolled Out By Google as Update Reaches Platform Stability
