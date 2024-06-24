Palworld, the smash hit action-adventure survival title that broke player-count records on Steam and Xbox when it released in January, could finally be making its way to PS5. While developer Pocketpair has not confirmed a PlayStation release, a community manager at the studio has vaguely hinted that the game could launch on Sony's console soon. Palworld is currently available on both PC and Xbox consoles and can also be accessed via Game Pass.

The global community manager at Pocketpair has seemingly teased a PlayStation release for Palworld. From their X handle (@Bucky_cm), they posted a message Sunday that used blue heart emojis, alongside existing green ones. When it comes to gaming consoles, the green colour is associated with Xbox, while blue stands for PlayStation.

🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤



I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit...hmm...how about....



🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤



Looks good I think!



👀 — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 22, 2024

The post does not explicitly mention PlayStation, but hints at adding more platforms where the game is available, bringing in the blue-coloured emoji to the mix.

Neither Pocketpair nor Sony have, however, provided any update on a PS4 and PS5 release for Palworld. Back in January, Shuhei Yoshida, head of independent titles at PlayStation, had just replied “Yes” in response to a fan requesting for a PS5 version of Palworld on X.

Palworld released in early access on January 19 and is available on PC (via Steam), Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and is also included with Xbox Game Pass. The game features Pokémon-style creatures, or Pals, that can be captured and tamed for combat, traversal and base building in the game's open world.

Since its release, Palworld has become a phenomenon, crossing 25 million players on PC and Xbox. The game has sold over 15 million copies on Steam.

The survival title, however, has attracted plagiarism accusations, with many players, developers and commentators calling Palworld's creatures eerily similar to those found in Pokémon. Following the plagiarism allegations, The Pokémon Company issued a statement in January, saying it intended to investigate any alleged instances of copyright infringement on part of the newly released game.

