TCL introduced its latest Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). This is said to build on and improve on the existing Nxtpaper solution, which was first unveiled in 2021. It is claimed to reduce eye strain and increase visual comfort. The first device to use this technology will be the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet. It is said to be the company's "first AI-powered tablet" and will be equipped with features like Text Assist, Smart Translator and more.

TCL Nxtpaper 4.0 Technology

TCL states in a press release that the Nxtpaper 4.0 uses Circularly Polarised Light (CPL) and blue light purification technologies to mimic natural light that is meant to reduce eye strain compared to other screens. It also uses "nano-matrix lithography in its etching process" which is said to improve clarity to help view sharper text or more detailed images.

The Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology is claimed to offer Delta E of 1 colour accuracy and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It carries TÜV, SGS and Eyesafe quality certifications as well.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Features

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet will be the first TCL product to employ the Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology. It will sport an 11.5-inch screen with a 2.2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer up to 550nits of brightness in sunlight and include Smart Eye Comfort Mode as well as Personalised Eye Comfort Mode. It will be compatible with the T-Pen Stylus, which is said to offer precise control.

The upgraded Nxtpaper Key on the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus maintains direct access to the Nxtpaper UI. It can serve as a customisable shortcut key with gestures like single, double, and long presses. The tablet will be equipped with AI-backed features alongside support for Google's Circle to Search, like Text Assist, which is said to help users with content rewrite, translation, and summarisation. A Writing Assist feature is said to help plan events and draft emails among other things. The Smart Voice Memo and Smart Translator tools are said to assist users with recording, transcribing and translating content.

The availability and pricing details of the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus and other TCL products with Nxtpaper 4.0 technology support will be announced later, the company confirmed.