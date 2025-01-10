Technology News
English Edition

TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025

TCL Nxtpaper 4.0 uses nano-matrix lithography technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 17:12 IST
TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus seen in a black colourway

Highlights
  • TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus price, availability details will be confirmed later
  • The tablet will come with an upgraded, customisable Nxtpaper Key
  • The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus will sport an 11.5-inch 2.2K screen
Advertisement

TCL introduced its latest Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). This is said to build on and improve on the existing Nxtpaper solution, which was first unveiled in 2021. It is claimed to reduce eye strain and increase visual comfort. The first device to use this technology will be the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet. It is said to be the company's "first AI-powered tablet" and will be equipped with features like Text Assist, Smart Translator and more.

TCL Nxtpaper 4.0 Technology

TCL states in a press release that the Nxtpaper 4.0 uses Circularly Polarised Light (CPL) and blue light purification technologies to mimic natural light that is meant to reduce eye strain compared to other screens. It also uses "nano-matrix lithography in its etching process" which is said to improve clarity to help view sharper text or more detailed images.

The Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology is claimed to offer Delta E of 1 colour accuracy and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It carries TÜV, SGS and Eyesafe quality certifications as well.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Features

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet will be the first TCL product to employ the Nxtpaper 4.0 display technology. It will sport an 11.5-inch screen with a 2.2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer up to 550nits of brightness in sunlight and include Smart Eye Comfort Mode as well as Personalised Eye Comfort Mode. It will be compatible with the T-Pen Stylus, which is said to offer precise control.

The upgraded Nxtpaper Key on the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus maintains direct access to the Nxtpaper UI. It can serve as a customisable shortcut key with gestures like single, double, and long presses. The tablet will be equipped with AI-backed features alongside support for Google's Circle to Search, like Text Assist, which is said to help users with content rewrite, translation, and summarisation. A Writing Assist feature is said to help plan events and draft emails among other things. The Smart Voice Memo and Smart Translator tools are said to assist users with recording, transcribing and translating content. 

The availability and pricing details of the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus and other TCL products with Nxtpaper 4.0 technology support will be announced later, the company confirmed.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: TCL Nxtpaper 4.0, TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus, TCL, CES 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  7. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  8. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature
  2. TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
  3. NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
  4. X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
  5. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  6. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  7. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  8. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  9. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  10. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »