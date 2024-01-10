TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED models are now available for sale in India, exclusively through Amazon. The lineup was introduced in the country in October 2023. The TCL C755 is offered in five different sizes and it supports the Google TV operating system. The TV sports a slim, uni-body design and is equipped with a flat, VA panel with mini LED technology. This television set is powered by an AiPQ processor 3.0 and claims to offer an IMAX-enhanced experience.

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED price in India, availability

Offered in five different sizes, the TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED starts in India at Rs. 74,990 for the 55-inch model. This price includes a Rs. 2,000 coupon, which is valid till January 12. The models are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Amazon.

The 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models are listed at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 1,59,990, and Rs. 2,29,990, respectively, exclusive of all offers. The price of the 98-inch model has not yet been revealed on the e-commerce site. The company, however, adds that customers will be able to access exclusive bank offers from January 13 to January 20.

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED specifications, features

The TCL C755 series sports a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) VA mini LED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a peak brightness level of 550 nits, an aspect ratio of 16:09, and a contrast ratio of 6000:1. The screen supports HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technology. It comes with a slim and uni-body design.

Powered by an AiPQ processor 3.0, the TCL C755 runs on Google TV with inbuilt Google Assistant. The TV is equipped with dual 10W and one 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual X support. The company claims that the TV offers an IMAX-enhanced experience.

The smart TV is equipped with Game Master 2.0 that is said to improve the users' gaming experience. It also supports Miracast and video chat features. The TCL C755 carries an HDMI1.4, HDMI2.0, and an HDMI2.1 port. The smart television supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It comes with VESA wall mounting.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.