Technology News

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED runs on an AiPQ processor 3.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 11:54 IST
TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED supports Google TV

Highlights
  • TCL C755 QD-Mini LED models come with slim, uni-body design
  • These smart television models claim to offer an IMAX enhanced experience
  • The TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TVs supports Dolby Atmos audio
Advertisement

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED models are now available for sale in India, exclusively through Amazon. The lineup was introduced in the country in October 2023. The TCL C755 is offered in five different sizes and it supports the Google TV operating system. The TV sports a slim, uni-body design and is equipped with a flat, VA panel with mini LED technology. This television set is powered by an AiPQ processor 3.0 and claims to offer an IMAX-enhanced experience.

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED price in India, availability

Offered in five different sizes, the TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED starts in India at Rs. 74,990 for the 55-inch model. This price includes a Rs. 2,000 coupon, which is valid till January 12. The models are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Amazon.

The 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models are listed at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 1,59,990, and Rs. 2,29,990, respectively, exclusive of all offers. The price of the 98-inch model has not yet been revealed on the e-commerce site. The company, however, adds that customers will be able to access exclusive bank offers from January 13 to January 20.

TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED specifications, features

The TCL C755 series sports a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) VA mini LED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a peak brightness level of 550 nits, an aspect ratio of 16:09, and a contrast ratio of 6000:1. The screen supports HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technology. It comes with a slim and uni-body design.

Powered by an AiPQ processor 3.0, the TCL C755 runs on Google TV with inbuilt Google Assistant. The TV is equipped with dual 10W and one 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual X support. The company claims that the TV offers an IMAX-enhanced experience. 

The smart TV is equipped with Game Master 2.0 that is said to improve the users' gaming experience. It also supports Miracast and video chat features. The TCL C755 carries an HDMI1.4, HDMI2.0, and an HDMI2.1 port. The smart television supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It comes with VESA wall mounting.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
TCL C755

TCL C755

  • KEY SPECS
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED, TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED India launch, TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED price in India, TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED specifications, TCL C755, TCL, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 to Start on January 14 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More
TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  2. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  3. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Offers on iPhone, Pixel
  4. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  5. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
  8. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January
  2. CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils Concept Keyboard, Mouse That Harvest Mechanical Energy for Charging
  3. Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon
  4. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 to Start on January 14 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Working on Theme Colours; Rolling Out Sticker Editor Feature on Latest iOS Beta: Report
  10. Hogwarts Legacy Sold Over 22 Million Copies in 2023, WB Claims; More Harry Potter Games in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »