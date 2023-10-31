Technology News

TCL has now introduced its new lineup of C755 QD Mini LED 4K TVs and P745 4K UHD TVs in India after announcing their launch earlier this month. The models were released globally earlier this year in August. With features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the C755 QD Mini LED TV provides an IMAX-enhanced viewing experience. The P745 model, on the other hand, comes with a metallic bezel-less design, a Game Accelerator feature and HDR 10 support.

TCL P745 4K, TCL C755 QD-Mini LED price in India

According to a press statement by TCL, the 98-inch P745 model is priced around Rs. 3,09,990. According to TCL, the P745 model was already present in the Indian market in smaller sizes; the new launch brings the larger 98-inch variant.

The C755 QD-Mini LED series starts from Rs. 89,990 and goes up to Rs. 4,99,990, depending on the display size. The latter model is available in sizes of 50, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch.

TCL P745 4K, TCL C755 QD-Mini LED specifications

The TCL P745 series smart TVs come with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) displays. It flaunts a metallic bezel-less design, a flat LCD screen with a VA panel, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It also comes with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a contrast ratio of 6000:1, and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. The model also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG high dynamic range formats.

The TV is equipped with an AiPQ processor and runs Google TV, which has inbuilt Google Assistant. The TCL P745 series of smart televisions support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 and HDMI connectivity. Other features include Game Master 2.0, Miracast, Video chat & Quick settings, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA Wall-mounting.

The TCL C755 series models, based on mini-LED technology, are available in six sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch. Aside from the display sizes, it shares similar specifications to that of the P745 models. The C755 models, however, support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

