TCL's Nxtpaper 3.0 technology is claimed to offer a paper-like visual experience that is similar to reading a book in natural light.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 16:51 IST
Photo Credit: TCL

TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

  • TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XL 5G sport 6.8-inch displays
  • The TCL 50 XE 5G models feature 6.6-inch screens
  • All TCL 50 series smartphones are equipped with dual speakers
TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G were unveiled by the company at CES 2024, alongside five other models in the TCL 50 series of smartphones. Both handsets are equipped with the company's Nxtpaper 3.0 technology that is claimed to offer a paper-like visual experience that is similar to reading a book in natural light, along with support for filtering out harmful blue light. The company also announced plans to launch a range of phones and tablets equipped with its Nxtpaper 3.0 technology this year.

The company is yet to announce details of pricing and availability of the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G. Five of the phones in the lineup will be available in the US, according to TCL, and they are likely to arrive in other markets in the coming weeks or months. It is currently unclear whether these phones will be launched in India.

TCL 50 series specifications

Both the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XL 5G sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by an unspecified processor paired with 8GB of RAM. You can also expand the available memory by utilising unused storage. The phones pack a 5,010mAh battery, according to the company. Details of the camera and other specifications related to connectivity are yet to be announced.

The next two handsets in the series — the TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G and the TCL 50 XE 5G feature a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera. They also run on an unspecified chipset, come with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded, and have a 5,010mAh battery.

Unlike the other four handsets, the TCL 50 LE does not offer support for 5G connectivity. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an unspecified processor with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of onboard storage, features a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,010mAh battery. 

All the models listed above are equipped with dual speakers. Meanwhile, the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G feature support for DC dimming and the company's latest Nxtpaper 3.0 technology that uses Circularly Polarised Light (CPL) technology that can replicate the “emission – reflection – refraction” path of natural light, offering an experience that is similar to reading a book in daylight. 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

David Delima
