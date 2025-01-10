Technology News
English Edition
X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency

X says labels will demonstrate the source of the content visible to others on the platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The 'Parody Account' label will appear beneath the user profile on X

Highlights
  • X says 'Parody Account' label will appear on both user profile and posts
  • It is said to align the with Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) regulation
  • Users can manually apply labels on their profile in X's settings
X (formerly Twitter) has announced the rollout of new account labels for parody or satire accounts on Friday. Labels were first introduced on the microblogging platform last year as visual indicators to help users distinguish accounts based on their type and nature. With the new ‘Parody Account' label, the Elon Musk-owned app aims to reduce impersonation by segregating parody or satire accounts from authentic profiles and improving content transparency, adhering to its authenticity policy.

Parody Labels on X

X's safety account detailed the arrival of parody account labels in a post on the platform. As per the company, a ‘Parody Account' label will appear beneath the profile. It will be visible on the user's main profile page as well as posts to help users distinguish between real personalities and their parody equivalents, remove confusion and discard the implication of any affiliation.

The microblogging platform says it will demonstrate the source of the content visible to others, in compliance with its Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) regulation which allows parody accounts to discuss, satirise, and share information. Although it does not require users to display their real identities on their profile, it prohibits them from impersonating the identities of individuals, groups, or organisations with the aim of deceiving others.

Platform owner Elon Musk has long been an advocate of rolling out such identifiers. In 2022, the billionaire emphasised that “accounts engaged in parody must include ‘parody' in their name, not just in bio”.

Parody account labels were first reported to be in development in November, discovered by reverse engineers. However, these labels are not mandatory as of now and users will be informed when it becomes the same. At present, they can apply the labels themselves by navigating to Settings and Privacy > Your account > Account information, and choosing the “Parody, commentary and fan account” label.

If any accounts are found to be inauthentic or impersonating an entity, X users can report them via the app or Help Centre.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema

