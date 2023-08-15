Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched Along Side Band 8 Pro: Details

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED display. It is backed by a 289mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 80 minutes.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 August 2023 00:47 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 Max With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched Along Side Band 8 Pro: Details

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max sports a 14-inch 2.8k LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has released in China at a starting price of CNY 3,799
  • Both the products will be available in China only, for now
  • Xiaomi Band 8 Pro has connectivity support for GNSS, NFC

Xiaomi Pad 6 series has got a new addition on Monday as the company launched the new Pad 6 Max at a launch event in China. Along with the tablet, the Chinese manufacturer also released its latest Xiaomi Band 8 Pro. The latest entrant to the Pad 6 series sports a 14-inch LCD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Meanwhile, the Band 8 Pro boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED display. It is backed by a 289mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 80 minutes with the help of the wearable's fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Band 8 Pro: Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has released in China at a starting price of CNY 3,799 (nearly Rs. 43,800) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 46,000), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage one is marked at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 50,400) and the high-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is available at CNY 4,799 (nearly Rs. 55,000). Users can buy the keyboard case and the stylus separately, costing CNY 799 (nearly Rs. 9,150) and CNY 499 (nearly Rs. 5,700), respectively. The tablet comes in Black and Silver colour options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro costs CNY 399 (nearly Rs. 4,570) for the TPU wristband variant in Black and Coconut Ash colours, and CNY 499 for the leather wristband option in Harbor Blue shade.

Both the products will be available at Xiaomi online and offline stores, only in China, for now.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max: Specifications

The high-end variant in the Xiaomi Pad 6 series — Xiaomi Pad 6 Max — sports a 14-inch 2.8k LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 6.53mm sleek metal body. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13.

In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. Meanwhile, the rear houses a 50-megapixel camera. The keyboard is detachable, while the stylus is optional.

For a better sound quality, there are 8 speakers on board with Dolby Atmos. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company also provides the option to use the Pad 6 Max as a power bank as it supports 33W reverse charging.

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro: Specifications

The company also launched a wearable, Xiaomi Band 8 Pro at the event. The rectangular-shaped dial features a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336X480 pixels resolution. The smart band has over 100 watch faces and 10 straps options to choose from.

It is loaded with several health monitoring features like heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep tracking, and female health tracking. The smartwatch also gets acceleration sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, along with an ambient light sensor.

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro has connectivity support for GNSS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. It packs a 289mAH battery, with lifespan of 14 days in a single charge. The wearavle also gets 5ATM rating for water resistance, It can be connected to a device using the Mi Fitness app

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi Band 9 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Band 8 Pro Price, Band 8 pro specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 6 series
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
From Chandrayaan-3 to Web3: Landmark Developments in India's Evolution Towards Tech Independence

