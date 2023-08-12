Xiaomi Band 8 Pro is all set to go official in China on August 14 alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The new wearable comes as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the wearable. It is confirmed to pack a square-shaped display dial and will have a 1.74-inch screen. The device will support several sport features.

Xiaomi Smart Ecosystem, via its official Weibo handle, announced the arrival of Xiaomi Band 8 Pro on August 14. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will also make their debut at the same event on August 14 in China. The company revealed more details about the design and display of the wearable through the social media platform.

The Xiaomi Band 8 Pro is teased to come with a square-shaped display, resembling the design language of recent Apple Watch units. It is shown in different band options with a black dial. It will sport a 1.74-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, 336ppi pixel density and 16.7 million colours. This would be larger compared to a 1.64-inch screen on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. Further, the upcoming wearable is teased to support fitness features including heart rate monitoring and step counts. It will also allow users to play music directly on the watch.

The Xiaomi Band 8 Pro is likely to be positioned above the Xiaomi Band 8 in the market. The vanilla model went official in April with a starting price tag of CNY 239 (roughly Rs. 2,800).

The Xiaomi Band 8 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with 192 x 490 pixels resolution, a pixel density of 326 ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits. It supports more than 150 training modes and has SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating and is backed by a 190mAh battery.

