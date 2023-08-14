Technology News

Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details

Redmi K60 Ultra houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 August 2023 21:52 IST
Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The global launch and sale of the Redmi K60 Ultra is yet to be confirmed

Highlights
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support
  • For now, the device will only be sold in China
  • For optics, the Redmi K60 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup

Redmi K60 Ultra was officially launched in China on Monday by Xiaomi. The smartphone was launched in an offline event today alongside the Xiaomi Fold 3, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro. With a 6.67-inch AMOLED display screen, the Redmi K60 Ultra is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, coupled with Mediatek 690 APU. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi K60 Ultra: Price, Availability

The smartphone, launched in China on Monday, starts at CNY 2,599 (nearly Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (nearly Rs. 32,000). For CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 34,350), the Redmi K60 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is available, the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is marked at CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs. 38,000), while the high-end model of 24GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs CNY 3,599 (nearly Rs. 41,200).

For now, the device will only be sold in China. The global sale of the smartphone is yet to be confirmed. For colourways, it offers Black, White and Green shades.

Redmi K60 Ultra: Specifications, Features

The smartphone from Redmi sports a 6.67-inch (2272 x 1220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Redmi K60 Ultra is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, along with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. Xiaomi has also announced that this device will come with Wildboost 2.0 technology, which is claimed to keep the smartphone cooler by 3 degrees Celsius.

For optics, the Redmi K60 Ultra will sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel IMX800 Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will house a 16-megapixel placed in a punch-hole design on top of the display.

The Redmi K60 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 120W fast charging. It gets connectivity support for 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone doesn't have a headphone jack. However, it has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details
