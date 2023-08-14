Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is powered by an octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 August 2023 23:23 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a primary 8.03-inch foldable E6 AMOLED LTPO display

Highlights
  • The smartphone packs quad camera unit which includes 50-megapixel sensor
  • On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel selfie camera
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is claimed to be slimmer than its predecessor

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the company's latest foldable offering, was launched today in China along with a number of other devices. The smartphone will be available for sale starting August 16 in China. However, the global launch date for the foldable handset has not been revealed yet. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is even slimmer than its already thin predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. It gets dual E6 OLED displays measuring 8.03-inch and 6.56-inch for the inner and outer screen, respectively.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price, Availability

A successor to Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, the latest foldable offers two colour variants — Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. The price for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 starts at CNY 8,999 (nearly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,14,500), while the high-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is marked at CNY 10,999 (nearly Rs. 1,26,600).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specifications

The latest foldable from Xiaomi features a primary 8.03-inch foldable E6 AMOLED LTPO display, and it has a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is powered by an octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The foldable's hinge supports from 45 degrees to 135 degrees hover opening.

On the rear, the smartphone packs a quad camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and another 10-megapixel periscope lens. The sensors are housed in a rectangular cut-out with Leica branding and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 houses a 4,800mAh battery that gets support for 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 8 hours and 20 minutes. It houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the foldable gets USB Type-C port and NFC support.

The smartphone is claimed to be slimmer than its predecessor, and measures 4.93mm in thickness when unfolded, which increases to 9.8mm when folded.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in India, Mix Fold 3
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details
From Chandrayaan-3 to Web3: Landmark Developments in India's Evolution Towards Tech Independence

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Launched at This Price
  2. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  4. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino: Details Here
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
  6. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Camera, Connectivity Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Why Mark Zuckerberg Says Its 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight With Musk
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Design, Colourways, Specifications Leak: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details
  2. Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details
  3. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut
  4. Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. COAI Says Delicensing of Spectrum in 6GHz Band Could Hamper 5G, 6G Rollout in India, Cause Loss to Exchequer
  6. Maya OS to Replace Microsoft Windows on Defence Ministry Computers Amid Rising Cyber Threats: Details
  7. Reserve Bank of India to Launch 'Public Tech Platform' Pilot on August 17 to Provide Information to Lenders
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Specifications Surface Online
  9. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Achieves 'Near-Circular Orbit' Around Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.