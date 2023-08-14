Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the company's latest foldable offering, was launched today in China along with a number of other devices. The smartphone will be available for sale starting August 16 in China. However, the global launch date for the foldable handset has not been revealed yet. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is even slimmer than its already thin predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. It gets dual E6 OLED displays measuring 8.03-inch and 6.56-inch for the inner and outer screen, respectively.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price, Availability

A successor to Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, the latest foldable offers two colour variants — Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. The price for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 starts at CNY 8,999 (nearly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,14,500), while the high-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is marked at CNY 10,999 (nearly Rs. 1,26,600).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specifications

The latest foldable from Xiaomi features a primary 8.03-inch foldable E6 AMOLED LTPO display, and it has a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is powered by an octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The foldable's hinge supports from 45 degrees to 135 degrees hover opening.

On the rear, the smartphone packs a quad camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and another 10-megapixel periscope lens. The sensors are housed in a rectangular cut-out with Leica branding and LED flash. On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 houses a 4,800mAh battery that gets support for 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 8 hours and 20 minutes. It houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the foldable gets USB Type-C port and NFC support.

The smartphone is claimed to be slimmer than its predecessor, and measures 4.93mm in thickness when unfolded, which increases to 9.8mm when folded.

