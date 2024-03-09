Reliance Jio is one of the largest telecom operators in India, offering plans at aggressive prices. Although the brand offers some great prepaid plans, it is also one of the few that brings some of the best postpaid plans in the market. Whether it is unlimited 5G data, OTT benefits, unlimited calls, and more, JioPlus postpaid plans also bring features like customised numbers, instant callbacks from customer care, the best international roaming plans, and more. In this article, we will look at the postpaid plans available from the operator and other details. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Best Jio Postpaid Plans in India

Here's the full list of Jio Plus postpaid plans available in the country:

Jio Postpaid Plan Rs 299

This is the cheapest Jio postpaid plan available from the operator. The plan comes with 30GB of data per month, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you can get JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions.

Jio Postpaid Plan Rs 399

Next, we have a Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan that offers some interesting benefits. The pack comes with 75GB of monthly data and unlimited voice calls. The plan also features 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you get up to 3 family SIMs with this plan (more on this later). The plan also features a free JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscription.

Jio Postpaid Plan Rs 599

The Jio postpaid plan can be considered one of the best postpaid plans from the company. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. However, it also features unlimited data benefits, making it special. You also get regular Jio app suite subscriptions.

Jio Postpaid Plan Rs 699

Moving on, we have another interesting plan that offers some good OTT benefits. The Jio Rs 699 postpaid plan offers Netflix Basic and Amazon Prime alongside Jio app suite subscriptions. It also features 100GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also brings up to 3 add-on connections.

Jio Postpaid Plan Rs 1,499

Lastly, we have Jio's Rs 1,499 postpaid plan, which offers a data rollover facility. The plan offers 300GB of data per month and up to 500GB of data rollover. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Regarding OTT benefits, you get Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions.

That said, it is important to note a few things. Firstly, those using the 5G network will get unlimited 5G data with all the postpaid plans. Secondly, the JioCinema does not include the JioCinema Premium subscription. Users need to buy it separately.

Jio Postpaid Family Plan

Reliance Jio offers two family postpaid recharge plans for its customers. These include Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans. Each plan allows users to add up to 3 add-on SIMs. Here's all the details

Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Family Plan

The Jio postpaid family plan brings unlimited voice calls, 75GB of data or unlimited 5G data for eligible customers. However, the family plan brings up to three add-on SIMs. The customer needs to pay Rs 99 for each SIM. Moreover, the add-on connection will get an additional 5GB of data per month with each SIM. Here's how much you will pay:

Rs 498: 1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 80GB data (75GB + 1x5GB)

1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 80GB data (75GB + 1x5GB) Rs 597: 1 Primary and 2 Add-on SIMs, 85GB data (75GB + 2x5GB)

1 Primary and 2 Add-on SIMs, 85GB data (75GB + 2x5GB) Rs 696: 1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 90GB data (75GB + 3x5GB)

Jio Rs 699 Postpaid Family Plan

The Rs 699 Jio family postpaid plan offers 100GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls, Netflix (Basic) and Amazon Prime membership. However, if you have a 5G SIM, you will be eligible for unlimited data. Just like Rs 399, the plan offers three add-on connections for Rs 99 each with 5GB of additional data per month. Here's the breakup:

Rs 798: 1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 105GB data (100GBGB + 1x5GB)

1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 105GB data (100GBGB + 1x5GB) Rs 897: 1 Primary and 2 Add-on SIMs, 110GB data (100GBGB + 2x5GB)

1 Primary and 2 Add-on SIMs, 110GB data (100GBGB + 2x5GB) Rs 996: 1 Primary and 1 Add-on SIM, 115GB data (100GBGB + 3x5GB)

Other Jio Postpaid Plans

Apart from the regular postpaid plans, Jio also offers other recharges that you can top up with your existing ones. These are as follows:

International Roaming

There are different plans for international roaming. First is the global packs that provide benefits in 150+ countries.

Rs 1101 - The plan offers a validity of 28 days and comes with Rs 933.05 IR usage. It comes without Wi-Fi calling.

Rs 1102 - The pack offers IR usage of Rs 933.90 and comes with 28 days of validity. The plan comes with Wi-Fi calling.

Next are the data-only packs that you can use with your postpaid plans:

Rs 999 - 1GB of data, 7 days of validity

1GB of data, 7 days of validity Rs 2999 - 5GB of data, 7 days of validity

5GB of data, 7 days of validity Rs 4499 - 8GB of data, 14 days of validity

8GB of data, 14 days of validity Rs 5899 - 10GB of data, 21 days of validity

Apart from this, Jio also offers some voice and data plans for its customers for international roaming. These include:

Rs 499 - free incoming calls, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 250MB of data, and 1 day of validity

free incoming calls, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 250MB of data, and 1 day of validity Rs 1499 - free incoming calls, 150 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 1GB of data, and 14 days of validity

free incoming calls, 150 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 1GB of data, and 14 days of validity Rs 2499 - free incoming calls, 100 minutes per day of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 250MB per day of data, and 10 days of validity

free incoming calls, 100 minutes per day of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 250MB per day of data, and 10 days of validity Rs 2799 - free incoming calls, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 2GB of data, and 365 days of validity

free incoming calls, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 2GB of data, and 365 days of validity Rs 3999 - free incoming calls, 250 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 4GB of data, and 30 days of validity

free incoming calls, 250 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS, 4GB of data, and 30 days of validity Rs 4999 - free incoming calls, 1500 minutes of outgoing calls, 1500 SMS, 5GB of data, and 30 days of validity

free incoming calls, 1500 minutes of outgoing calls, 1500 SMS, 5GB of data, and 30 days of validity Rs 5999 - free incoming calls, 400 minutes of outgoing calls, 500 SMS, 6GB of data, and 30 days of validity

IS Pack

The plan allows you to make international calls or send SMS from India to different countries.

Rs 501: 28 days validity, 5 ISD SMS, and Rs 424.58 ISD talk time

In-Flight Connectivity Packs

Rs 195: 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 250MB of data, 100 SMS, and 1 day of validity.

100 minutes of outgoing calls, 250MB of data, 100 SMS, and 1 day of validity. Rs 295: 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 500MB of data, 100 SMS, and 1 day of validity.

100 minutes of outgoing calls, 500MB of data, 100 SMS, and 1 day of validity. Rs 595: 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 1GB of data, 100 SMS, and 1 day of validity.

IR Wi-Fi Calling

Rs 121 - 100 minutes of free Wi-Fi calls, 2 days of validity

100 minutes of free Wi-Fi calls, 2 days of validity Rs 521 - 500 minutes of free Wi-Fi calls, 10 days of validity

How to View or Download Jio Postpaid Bill?

Reliance Jio offers various ways through which you can view and download your Jio postpaid bill. One can use the MyJio application or the official Jio website to check the latest bill. Here's how:

Using MyJio App

Here's how you can use the MyJio application to view postpaid bills.

Step 1: Download and install the MyJio application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Log in to the MyJio application using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the Mobile section and tap the Transactions > Bill & Statement.

Step 4: Here, you can see the Bill summary of your postpaid bill. Tap on ‘All Previous Bills' to view and save the bill.

Using Jio Website

Jio also allows you to check your postpaid bill using its official website. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Open www.jio.com on your mobile or desktop browser.

Step 2: Click on login option at the top-right corner.

Step 3: Enter your registered Jio mobile number and enter the OTP.

Step 4: From the menu, click on the ‘Bills and Statement' option.

Step 5: Select the billing period and click ‘View Statement' to see your current postpaid bill.

Step 6: Click on ‘Download Statement' to download your postpaid bill

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the cheapest Jio postpaid plan?

Rs 299 is currently the cheapest Jio postpaid plan, offering 30GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS daily.

Can I recharge my Jio postpaid number with the ISD/IR packs?

Yes, you can recharge recharge your ISD or IR packs with your Jio postpaid number. One can use these services if there is no pending bill and the credit limit is not exhausted.

What is the password for my Jio postpaid e-bill?

In order to open the e-bill, you need to enter the first four letters of your name in lowercase and the last four digits of your Jio mobile number. So, for example, if your name is Rakesh Kumar and your mobile number is 9XXXX8906, then your password will be rake8906.

How many members can use the Jio postpaid family plan?

One can use one primary number and up to three additional SIMs with your Jio postpaid family plan.