  Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU

Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU

Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since 2020 over the iPhone maker's practice of charging up to 30 percent commissions on in-app payments.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 March 2024 14:51 IST
Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU

Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic alleged Apple was removing one of the largest potential competitors to the App Store

Highlights
  • EU's DMA mandates Apple to allow third-party marketplaces on iOS
  • Epic was working to take advantage of the DMA before Apple intervened
  • Apple cited Epic's past breaches of contract as one of the reasons
Apple escalated its feud with Epic Games on Wednesday, blocking the Fortnite video-game maker from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

The two companies have been in a legal battle since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30 percent commissions on in-app payments on its iPhone Operating System (iOS) devices violated US antitrust rules.

The latest challenge from Epic comes as Apple struggles with concerns about tepid demand for its iPhones in China, and its stock has tumbled 12 percent so far this year, underperforming its big tech peers in the US Its shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday.

Attempts by regulators and competitors such as Epic to pave the way for rival marketplaces on Apple's devices are a major threat to the Silicon Valley heavyweight's profits and control of its own ecosystem.

European lawmakers are forcing Apple to allow those third-party marketplaces with a law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that takes effect this week.

Separately, Brussels antitrust regulators on Monday fined Apple EUR 1.84 billion ($2 billion or roughly Rs. 16,547 crore) for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store, Apple's first ever penalty for breaching EU rules.

Epic was working to take advantage of the DMA, but Apple blocked those efforts on Wednesday, citing Epic's past breaches of contract in the long-running legal dispute.

Apple terminated a new developer account that Epic had created in Sweden. Epic had created the account in an effort to put Fortnite and other games back on iPhones in Europe by running its own game store on Apple's devices. Apple must allow third-party stores on its devices, under the new European law.

The developer accounts are important because software creators cannot distribute apps to iPhones and iPads without one. Apple had previously terminated some of Epic's developer accounts in 2020, after Epic purposely broke Apple's in-app payment rules, using its violation of the rules and subsequent banishment from the App Store as the core of public relations and legal campaign against Apple.

Apple said on Wednesday the court rulings have made clear that it has "sole discretion" to terminate any Epic Games developer account in light of its "egregious" breaches of the company's developer agreements.

"In light of Epic's past and ongoing behavior, Apple chose to exercise that right" to terminate Epic Games' account, Apple said.

Epic alleged that by terminating its account, Apple was removing one of the largest potential competitors to the Apple App Store.

"This is a serious violation of the DMA and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," Epic Games said.

The European Commission, the executive body of the EU, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple in January proposed certain changes ahead of a March 7 deadline to comply with certain conditions of the DMA, a legislation meant to make it easier for European users to move between competing services.

The company said it would allow alternative app stores on iPhones and an opt-out from using the in-app payments system, but set a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year for developers who sign up for the new regime.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Epic, iOS, EU, App Store, DMA, Digital Markets Act
