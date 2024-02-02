Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers

Jio has introduced two new AirFiber add-on plans in India. Both these plans can be used over existing plans to get more data. Unveiled in India in September 2023, Jio AirFiber is an alternative to TV, DTH, and broadband services. It initially launched with six plans starting from Rs. 599. Customers could also opt for the Rs. 401 Data Booster Pack if they ran out data. Now the company has launched two new Rs. 101 and Rs. 251 Data Booster Packs. These additional plans are particularly helpful for users who have sizable data usage.

The Rs. 101 Data Booster Pack is said to offer 100GB of additional data over the existing plan at the same speed as the base plan. 'Over the existing plan' here translates to the user being able to use the additional data this pack offers, once the data available in the base plan is exhausted.

The Rs. 251 add-on plan, on the other hand, will provide 500GB of additional data over the existing plan, also at the same speed as that plan. Neither plans support voice-calling services.

Validity of these booster packs is the same as the base plan, as well. This means if you use a plan that expires on the 20th of each month and top-up with an additional data pack any day before the 20th of the next month, the booster pack will expire alongside the larger plan.

Jio AirFiber allows users to access more than 550 digital TV channels and offer subscriptions to over 16 OTT applications including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. Its service can be used on several devices like smartphones, PCs, smart TVs, tablets, etc. while running set-top boxes simultaneously.

