The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is available at the price of Rs. 1,04,999.

Updated: 8 March 2024 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i sports a full-HD IR webcam

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a 14-inch OLED display
  • The laptop comes with quad 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i gets 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM
Lenovo launched its latest Yoga series laptop, the Yoga Slim 7i, in India on Tuesday. The laptop was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January, and now it has also been introduced in the country. The successor to the Yoga Slim 6i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor paired with Intel Arc-integrated graphics and features a 14-inch OLED screen. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i weighs 1.39kg and measures 14.9mm in thickness.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i price in India, availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i price in India has been set at Rs. 1,04,999 for the single 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 inbuilt storage. The laptop is available in the Lunar Grey colour option.

Interested users can purchase the laptop from Lenovo's website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, major e-commerce platforms, and other offline retail stores. The company has offered a 10 percent discount on using HDFC bank cards as well as no-cost EMI options.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications, features

With a thickness of 14.9mm and weighing 1.39kg, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i gets an aluminium chassis with MIL-STD 810H grade durability protection from damage. It features a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Offering thin bezels, the display supports Dolby Vision and has the TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Alongside, the Yoga series laptop carries quad 2W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset which is paired with Intel Arc graphics. The latest Intel processor also brings multiple artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the laptop with the Lenovo AI Engine+. The laptop packs 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 inbuilt storage. It runs on Microsoft's Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is backed by a four-cell 65Whr battery with 65W wired charging support. On connectivity, it supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, as well as a headphone jack. It also features a full-HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
