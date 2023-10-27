Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • JioSpaceFiber Satellite Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress

JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress

Jio is yet to announce details related to JioSpaceFiber such as Internet speeds and when the service will roll out to customers in the country.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 October 2023 12:43 IST
JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress

Photo Credit: Jio

There's no word on when JioSpaceFiber will be available to users in India

Highlights
  • JioSpaceFiber is currently set up in four locations in India
  • There's no word from Jio on how much access to JioSpaceFiber will cost
  • JioSpaceFiber will rely on a network of satellites from SES
Advertisement

JioSpaceFiber was demonstrated on Friday at the 2023 India Mobile Congress as the country's first satellite-based giga fibre Internet service. The mobile network service provider is working towards the launch of its satellite Internet services in India, to bring access to the Internet in areas that are not supported by traditional networks. JioSpaceFiber is expected to compete with rival service providers like Bharti Enterprises' OneWeb, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Elon Musk's Starlink, which are all looking to offer satellite internet services in the country.

Jio said it has already connected four remote locations across India with its JioSpaceFiber satellite-based giga fibre Internet service. The areas that have access to the new satellite service — presumably for testing purposes — are Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam. The company has not yet provided a timeline for the launch of its services for customers in India, or how much it will cost.

According to the telecom provider the JioSpaceFiber satellite-based giga fibre Internet service will rely on Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider Société Européenne des Satellites (SES). The network's medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites will provide gigabit-level Internet access using both SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites.

"Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said in a prepared statement.

There's no word from the company on when JioSpaceFiber will be launched in India, and the service will eventually compete with service providers like OneWeb (Bharti), Project Kuiper (Amazon), and Starlink (SpaceX). Jio will also benefit from being one of the first providers to bring fibre-grade Internet services to users in remote regions, adding to its existing 450 million customers is the country. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioSpaceFiber, JioSpaceFiber demonstration, India Mobile Congress, India Mobile Congress 2023, JioSpaceFiber network, JioSpaceFiber support, Jio, Reliance Jio, SES, Satellite Internet, Telecom, India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Maps Gets Immersive View for Routes, AI-Powered Lens, More Detailed Navigation in Select Regions
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Buy iPhone 14 at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Dussehra Sale
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Official Teaser
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  10. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »