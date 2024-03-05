LG QNED 83 Series TV First Impressions: Does Make Life Good

LED TV brands are a dime a dozen these days, and you can get even a 55-inch TV for under Rs. 40,000. However, when you pay more for a big name brand, you get a much better product. That's the case with the new LG QNED 83 Series TV. Yes, it will cost you over a lakh, but you'll forget about the money when you turn it on. I've been using the 55-inch variant of the new LG QNED 83 TV for a couple of days, and here are my first impressions of it.

LG is a well-known name in the TV space that makes some of the best TVs around. Someday, I'd like to own or try the LG Signature Rollable TV, which is an incredible piece of technology.

Coming back to reality, the LG QNED 83 Series TV price in India starts at Rs. 1,59,990 for the 55-inch variant. There's also a 65-inch version, priced at Rs. 2,19,990.

LG QNED 83 Series TV: What's new

In terms of design, the LG QNED TV looks like most 55-inch TVs, with a slim design and non-existent bezels. The power cable has an angled connector, making it easy to plug the TV when wall-mounted. The ports on the rear are easily accessible, and you get plenty of options. The TV looks and feels good, and it should, considering the price tag. The LG branding is minimal and non-distracting. All you see is the 55-inch panel.

Now, you might be wondering what QNED is. LG claims this is the “next generation of LED TVs”. It's a marketing term used by LG, but some technological advancements are also behind it. QNED TVs get mini-LED backlighting and use quantum dot and nano cell technology to provide brighter images compared to standard LED TVs. This is immediately noticeable when watching content on the LG QNED 83 TV. The LG TV offers vivid colours, brighter details, and deeper blacks than a regular LED panel. In the little time I spent watching a couple of episodes and YouTube videos on the TV, I was left very impressed.

The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, a boon for gamers like me. I haven't yet had the chance to play games on the LG QNED TV, but I'm sure I'll have a lot of fun when I do. The TV also comes with plenty of Picture settings including a Game mode and an AI mode, which is expected to boost the viewing experience when gaming.

LG's QNED 83 Series TV also offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. In my initial testing, I found the TV sound to be loud and clear. There was some distortion at higher levels, but mostly, the sound was excellent. LG has included some AI goodness on the TV, which makes the sound even better. We'll talk more about this in the full review.

Apart from the panel, one of the main features to look out for on a TV is the software and the brains behind everything. Although the LG QNED 83 TV lacks Google's Android OS, there's not much you're going to miss out on if your primary purpose of using the TV is for streaming and gaming. The TV has a much improved webOS user interface, which I found super smooth and responsive. You'll get access to all your favourite streaming apps and a browser, and there's also an App Store where you can download more apps and games. There's support for AirPlay as well.

The LG QNED 83 Series TV is powered by LG's A7 Gen6 AI processor, which makes sure everything runs smoothly. I haven't faced any kind of stutter or lag during my use, and the TV even kept apps in memory so I could continue watching a video as soon as I opened an app. I'd also like to talk about the included remote, which has a scrollable wheel at the centre, making it easy to navigate the UI. You can also point the remote at the TV and use it as a mouse, which is a much faster way to navigate.

LG QNED 83 Series TV Initial thoughts

LG has done a great job with the QNED 83 series of TVs. Among other LED TVs, this one feels refreshing, and the 120Hz refresh rate will surely make gamers happy. The software and UI are smooth, and there are also plenty of apps. The sound is pretty good, too. The LG QNED TV would be an excellent choice for those with consoles or those who want a premium smart LED TV with an OLED-like experience. Stay tuned to our full review to find out if this TV is a good buy at Rs. 1,59,990.