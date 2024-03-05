Samsung has announced that new Galaxy A Series models will be introduced in India soon. Alongside the launch date, Samsung has confirmed some features that the phones will carry. The company has not yet confirmed how many phones will be unveiled or even the monikers of the handsets. Over the past few weeks, leaks and reports about the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have surfaced online. It is expected that these purported models will be the ones to be launched in the Indian markets.

The teaser of the upcoming launch has been spotted on the Samsung Shop application. It confirms that the new launch will take place on March 11 at 2:30pm IST. However, it does not reveal the moniker of the smartphone(s) that will be unveiled on the day. But upon registering on the attached link, the teaser reveals a few details about the upcoming model, including the key island bump feature, which was tipped in earlier leaks.

Screengrabs from the Galaxy A Series launch teaser

Photo Credit: Samsung Shop app

The model appears in a pink colourway in the teaser. The teaser also promises better low-light photography capabilities, a 'powerful processor,' and Knox Security data protection. It is also claimed to provide spill and slip resistance. The teaser also says that the phone will get four OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.

It is being speculated that March 11 will see the launch of both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G models. The former has been tipped to launch in Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy colours. It has also been tipped to be priced at EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 6GB and 8GB variants, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is also expected to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, an in-house Exynos 1380 SoC with storage options of 128GB and 256GB, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based UI and come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has been tipped to feature similar colours, battery, charging and IP rating. It is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset and be offered in a configuration of 8GB + 256GB. It is also tipped to get a 6.4-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Unlike the likely 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter of the Galaxy A35 5G, the Galaxy A55 5G is expected to get a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera alongside a 50-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera system.

