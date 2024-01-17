Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13 in India and was initially supposed to close on January 18, but has now been extended till January 19. A diverse range of discounted products, spanning fashion items, furniture, electronic gadgets, and popular home appliances, are offered in the sale. Earlier, we highlighted some of the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, soundbars, and more, all offered at significantly reduced prices compared to their market prices. Now we list some of the best deals on smart televisions with 4K resolution.

Before we discuss the TV deals though, note that in addition to the lowered sale prices, customers can take advantage of supplementary bank offers. SBI cardholders, for instance, are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on both credit and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users can enjoy up to 5 percent cash back and welcome points, with the option for eligible users to opt for a no-cost EMI. Certain products also come with enticing exchange offers. Opting to exchange an older item for a new one can result in an even lower price for the desired product. To illustrate, selecting the "With Exchange" option on the product page of the refrigerator you wish to purchase allows you to list the older product for exchange. The exchange value is then adjusted with the ongoing discounted sale price. This exchange process can be complemented with additional coupons or applicable bank offers during checkout.

Following are some of the top deals on 4K smart TVs available during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

