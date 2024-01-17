Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top 4K Smart TV Deals You Should Check Out

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2024 18:50 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top 4K Smart TV Deals You Should Check Out

Photo Credit: Sony

Shoppers can avail of additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has been extended till January 19
  • If eligible, customers can avail of a no-cost EMI option
  • Shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount using SBI cards

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13 in India and was initially supposed to close on January 18, but has now been extended till January 19. A diverse range of discounted products, spanning fashion items, furniture, electronic gadgets, and popular home appliances, are offered in the sale. Earlier, we highlighted some of the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, soundbars, and more, all offered at significantly reduced prices compared to their market prices. Now we list some of the best deals on smart televisions with 4K resolution.

Before we discuss the TV deals though, note that in addition to the lowered sale prices, customers can take advantage of supplementary bank offers. SBI cardholders, for instance, are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on both credit and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users can enjoy up to 5 percent cash back and welcome points, with the option for eligible users to opt for a no-cost EMI. Certain products also come with enticing exchange offers. Opting to exchange an older item for a new one can result in an even lower price for the desired product. To illustrate, selecting the "With Exchange" option on the product page of the refrigerator you wish to purchase allows you to list the older product for exchange. The exchange value is then adjusted with the ongoing discounted sale price. This exchange process can be complemented with additional coupons or applicable bank offers during checkout.

Following are some of the top deals on 4K smart TVs available during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Sony Bravia ‎KD-43X64L Rs. 59,900 Rs. 39,490
Samsung UA43CUE70AKLXL Rs. 54,900 Rs. 28,490
LG 43UR7500PSC Rs. 49,990 Rs. 27,990
MI L43M8-A2IN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999
OnePlus 43Y1S Pro Rs. 39,999 Rs. 21,499
Redmi ‎L43R7-7AIN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 20,499

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
