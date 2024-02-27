Meta Quest Pro 2 will be developed as a successor to the company's first premium XR headset in partnership with South Korean tech conglomerate, according to a report. The wearable device is said to be more powerful — and more expensive — than its predecessor, and will compete with the Apple Vision Pro and other advanced mixed reality headsets that are said to be in the works. The second-generation headset from Meta will reportedly use a user interface (UI) based on LG's webOS instead of the company's Quest UI.

A Korea Economic Daily report (in Korean) citing an industry official that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan will meet on Wednesday ahead of the companies' plan to use LG's hardware and software technology — along with the Facebook parent firm's metaverse technology — to release the "highest-performing XR headset" in Q1 2025, "surpassing" Apple's Vision Pro headset.

News of the purported LG-Meta alliance first surfaced in September 2023, with a report stating the device would be priced at $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh), or nearly double the price of the first-generation Quest Pro headset, at the time — the latter was originally launched at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,24 lakh) in 2022.

However, LG's hardware won't be the only technology from the firm to make its way to the purported headset. The report states that Meta is considering integrating LG's webOS software in place of Quest UI — this could come in handy if the company wants to compete with visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro or Samsung's purported 'Infinte' XR headset.

As part of the purported alliance, Meta's AI technology will also make its way to some of LG's products. The report states that Zuckerberg's first visit to South Korean in a decade will be to discuss XR headsets, and that the companies are expected to announce their plans to team up to manufacture Meta's next premium XR headsets.

