Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report

Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report

Meta and LG reportedly plan to unveil the second-generation Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset by Q1 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2024 17:26 IST
Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Meta

The successor to the Meta Quest Pro (pictured) could arrive as soon as Q1 2025

Highlights
  • Meta Quest Pro 2 will reportedly be developed in partnership with LG
  • LG is said to provide hardware and software for the upcoming XR headset
  • The first Meta Quest Pro headset was launched in 2020
Advertisement

Meta Quest Pro 2 will be developed as a successor to the company's first premium XR headset in partnership with South Korean tech conglomerate, according to a report. The wearable device is said to be more powerful — and more expensive — than its predecessor, and will compete with the Apple Vision Pro and other advanced mixed reality headsets that are said to be in the works. The second-generation headset from Meta will reportedly use a user interface (UI) based on LG's webOS instead of the company's Quest UI.

A Korea Economic Daily report (in Korean) citing an industry official that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan will meet on Wednesday ahead of the companies' plan to use LG's hardware and software technology — along with the Facebook parent firm's metaverse technology — to release the "highest-performing XR headset" in Q1 2025, "surpassing" Apple's Vision Pro headset.

News of the purported LG-Meta alliance first surfaced in September 2023, with a report stating the device would be priced at $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh), or nearly double the price of the first-generation Quest Pro headset, at the time — the latter was originally launched at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,24 lakh) in 2022.

However, LG's hardware won't be the only technology from the firm to make its way to the purported headset. The report states that Meta is considering integrating LG's webOS software in place of Quest UI — this could come in handy if the company wants to compete with visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro or Samsung's purported 'Infinte' XR headset.

As part of the purported alliance, Meta's AI technology will also make its way to some of LG's products. The report states that Zuckerberg's first visit to South Korean in a decade will be to discuss XR headsets, and that the companies are expected to announce their plans to team up to manufacture Meta's next premium XR headsets. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Meta Quest Pro 2, Meta, LG, webOS, Apple Vision Pro
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon

Related Stories

Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  5. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  6. Satoshi Nakamoto Climbs Up 'World's Richest' List as BTC Explodes in Value
  7. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  9. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  10. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Tipped to Be Working on a ‘Friend Map’ Feature for Users to Track Their Friends' Locations
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Design, Features Teased Ahead of March Debut
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 to Arrive With Support for Improved Battery-Efficient Notification System on Wear OS 4
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  6. Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
  7. Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
  8. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  9. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
  10. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »