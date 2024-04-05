Technology News

Reliance Digital's upcoming Discount Days Sale will bring several EMI options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 20:45 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 15 (pictured) are likely to be sold at discounted prices during the upcoming sale

Highlights
  • All iPhone models can be bought at lowered prices during this sale
  • Customers can avail of additional exchange offers
  • Several home appliances will also be offered at discounted rates
Reliance Digital has announced that its Digital Discount Days sale will begin from April 6 and end on April 15. During this sale, a wide range of electronic items will be offered at discounted prices. Alongside lowered prices of products, customers will also be eligible to access additional exchange discounts and bank offers. Products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, soundbars and more can be purchased at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Buyers can get electronic items at considerably discounted prices from several leading brands.

The dates for the upcoming sale were announced in a press release on Friday. The company revealed that the sale will run between April 6 and April 15. Customers will be able to avail of discounts during the sale at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, and will be eligible to get up to 10 percent instant discount on leading bank cards. They can also win cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 on purchases during the sale.

The company states that there are also several EMI options available on many products that are expected to be convenient for shoppers. The company also noted that all the offers discussed above, as well as the following ones, are subject to terms and conditions. The exact prices and discount details are expected to be revealed once the sale is live.

The Digital Discount Days Sale from Reliance Digital will offer LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED smart televisions with a 45 percent discount, starting at Rs. 79,990. The company added that 43-inch full-HD smart TVs from other brands will be sold with a 40 percent discount, starting at Rs. 16,990.

iPhone models are also said to be available at lowered prices during the sale. The company claimed that customers can get a 'double exchange bonus' of up to Rs. 12,000 on all iPhone models to get the handsets at a lowered effective price. However, it did not clarify what the 'double exchange bonus' entails and what smartphones will be eligible for the bonus.

More products from Apple like the MacBook M1 model will be available at a 33 percent discount alongside no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 54 per day. The 64GB Wi-Fi variant of the iPad 9th Gen will also be offered at the lowest effective price of Rs. 23,900.

The company added that during the sale, a range of gaming laptops will also be offered at discounted prices starting at Rs. 49,999. The Bose Soundbar 900, can be bought at a 30 percent discount at a price of Rs. 72,990, while Dolby Atmos soundbars will be available at a 65 percent discount, starting at Rs. 17,990. 

Home appliances like air conditioners and washing machines will be available at discounted rates during the Digital Discount Days Sale. The company stated that 1 Ton 3-star inverter ACs will be offered at the price of Rs. 20,990, while high-end 11kg or 7kg washing machines with dryers will be available at Rs. 61,990. Refrigerators starting at Rs. 49,990 will also be available for purchase during the Reliance Digital sale, according to the company.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance Digital Discount Days Sale, Apple, iPhone, Macbook M1, iPad 9, Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, Bose Soundbar 900, LG OLED, Samsung Neo QLED, Bose, LG, Samsung, Dolby, sale offers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
