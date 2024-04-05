Reliance Digital has announced that its Digital Discount Days sale will begin from April 6 and end on April 15. During this sale, a wide range of electronic items will be offered at discounted prices. Alongside lowered prices of products, customers will also be eligible to access additional exchange discounts and bank offers. Products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, soundbars and more can be purchased at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Buyers can get electronic items at considerably discounted prices from several leading brands.

The dates for the upcoming sale were announced in a press release on Friday. The company revealed that the sale will run between April 6 and April 15. Customers will be able to avail of discounts during the sale at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, and will be eligible to get up to 10 percent instant discount on leading bank cards. They can also win cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 on purchases during the sale.

The company states that there are also several EMI options available on many products that are expected to be convenient for shoppers. The company also noted that all the offers discussed above, as well as the following ones, are subject to terms and conditions. The exact prices and discount details are expected to be revealed once the sale is live.

The Digital Discount Days Sale from Reliance Digital will offer LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED smart televisions with a 45 percent discount, starting at Rs. 79,990. The company added that 43-inch full-HD smart TVs from other brands will be sold with a 40 percent discount, starting at Rs. 16,990.

iPhone models are also said to be available at lowered prices during the sale. The company claimed that customers can get a 'double exchange bonus' of up to Rs. 12,000 on all iPhone models to get the handsets at a lowered effective price. However, it did not clarify what the 'double exchange bonus' entails and what smartphones will be eligible for the bonus.

More products from Apple like the MacBook M1 model will be available at a 33 percent discount alongside no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 54 per day. The 64GB Wi-Fi variant of the iPad 9th Gen will also be offered at the lowest effective price of Rs. 23,900.

The company added that during the sale, a range of gaming laptops will also be offered at discounted prices starting at Rs. 49,999. The Bose Soundbar 900, can be bought at a 30 percent discount at a price of Rs. 72,990, while Dolby Atmos soundbars will be available at a 65 percent discount, starting at Rs. 17,990.

Home appliances like air conditioners and washing machines will be available at discounted rates during the Digital Discount Days Sale. The company stated that 1 Ton 3-star inverter ACs will be offered at the price of Rs. 20,990, while high-end 11kg or 7kg washing machines with dryers will be available at Rs. 61,990. Refrigerators starting at Rs. 49,990 will also be available for purchase during the Reliance Digital sale, according to the company.

