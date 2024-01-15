Top Deals on Washing Machines During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon kicked off its Great Republic Day Sale for this year on January 13 and will close on January 18. A gamut of products, including fashion items, furniture, electronic gadgets and even popular home appliances, are being offered at discounted prices during the ongoing sale. So far, we have told you about some of the best deals that are available at this time on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart televisions and more. The sale prices of each item are significantly lower than their market price.

Shoppers can avail of additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices—these help in further decreasing the effective price of a product. SBI card holders, for instance, can get an instant discount of 10 percent on EMI or credit transactions at the time of purchase. On the other hand, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will be eligible for welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent. These offers are all subject to terms and conditions.

On certain products, lucrative exchange offers are also being extended. If a customer opts to exchange an older item for a new one, they can get the product for an even lower price. For example, if you want to exchange an older refrigerator and get a new model, you have to select the With Exchange option on the product page of the refrigerator you want to purchase. Upon selecting that, a series of options will allow you to list the older product you want to exchange it with. The exchange value will then be adjusted with the already discounted sale price. With this, you can also use additional coupons or bank offers, if applicable, at the time of checkout.

Among many popular home appliances that are offered with great deals this season, the following are some of the top deals on washing machines during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.