Top Deals on Washing Machines During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2024 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Shoppers can avail of additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 closes on January 18
  • This sale brings deals and discounts on a host of products
  • SBI Card holders are eligible for instant cashback offers
Amazon kicked off its Great Republic Day Sale for this year on January 13 and will close on January 18. A gamut of products, including fashion items, furniture, electronic gadgets and even popular home appliances, are being offered at discounted prices during the ongoing sale. So far, we have told you about some of the best deals that are available at this time on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart televisions and more. The sale prices of each item are significantly lower than their market price.

Shoppers can avail of additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices—these help in further decreasing the effective price of a product. SBI card holders, for instance, can get an instant discount of 10 percent on EMI or credit transactions at the time of purchase. On the other hand, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will be eligible for welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent. These offers are all subject to terms and conditions.

On certain products, lucrative exchange offers are also being extended. If a customer opts to exchange an older item for a new one, they can get the product for an even lower price. For example, if you want to exchange an older refrigerator and get a new model, you have to select the With Exchange option on the product page of the refrigerator you want to purchase. Upon selecting that, a series of options will allow you to list the older product you want to exchange it with. The exchange value will then be adjusted with the already discounted sale price. With this, you can also use additional coupons or bank offers, if applicable, at the time of checkout.

Among many popular home appliances that are offered with great deals this season, the following are some of the top deals on washing machines during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
LG 8kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 47,990 Rs. 33,490
Bosch 8kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 58,490 Rs. 31,990
Samsung 8kg AI Control Digital Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 55,900 Rs. 32,990
Samsung 7kg 5 Star AI Control Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 48,500 Rs. 29,490
IFB 6kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam Rs. 29,990 Rs. 20,990
IFB 8kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam Rs. 48,990 Rs. 32,480
Samsung 8kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 27,000 Rs. 17,240

LG 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHV1409Z4M)

LG 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHV1409Z4M)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 9 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used AI DD™ Technology
Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (WW80T504NAW)

Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (WW80T504NAW)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 8 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Digital Inverter Technology
IFB 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA MSS 7010)

IFB 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA MSS 7010)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 220V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
