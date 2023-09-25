Big Screens, Bigger Savings: Dive Into Croma's 55-Inch TV Discounts Now!

Are you ready to elevate your viewing experience? Croma brings you an exclusive sale on 55-inch televisions, offering up to 60 percent off on premium brands. Whether you're a movie buff, a binge-watcher, or someone who enjoys weekend gaming sessions, there's a TV tailored for you. From breathtaking 4K resolutions to immersive sound systems, our selection promises unmatched quality. Dive in and discover TVs packed with innovative features, all at unbeatable prices:

Croma 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV

Dive into a world of unparalleled clarity with the Croma 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV. With stunning resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, every frame comes to life. Connect seamlessly with 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, and Wi-Fi. Running on WebOS, access top streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar at your fingertips. Immerse yourself in the rich 20W Dolby Audio sound. Thanks to the Vivid Picture Mode and A+ Grade Panel, you get the perfect viewing experience. And now, grab this marvel at a jaw-dropping sale price of Rs. 27,999 at Croma, slashed from its MRP of Rs. 75,000!

Buy now at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 75,000)

LG UQ7500 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV

Step up your entertainment game with the LG UQ7500 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV. Experience crisp visuals, thanks to its 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This TV boasts 3 HDMI and 1 USB connectivity options, ensuring all your devices can be plugged in. Powered by WebOS, it offers a user-friendly interface and flawless operation. The sound is backed by a 20W speaker. Unique features like the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, Clear Voice Pro, and Filmmaker Mode elevate your viewing to cinematic levels. Get this TV now at a special sale price of Rs. 41,990 at Croma, down from its MRP of Rs. 71,990. Plus, enjoy exciting payment offers like up to Rs 3,500 instant discount on select bank credit card EMIs!

Buy now at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 71,990)

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV

This TV at Croma provides the next level of home entertainment. OnePlus Y1S Pro, a 55-inch masterpiece operating on Android Q. Dive deep into your favourite shows and movies with unmatched 4K Ultra HD clarity, and let the 24W Dolby Atmos sound amaze you. Whether you're binging on Netflix, catching the latest YouTube video, or getting lost in a web series, this TV keeps up with its robust CPU and GPU. At a slashed price of Rs. 34,999 from Rs. 49,999, it just became affordable. Sweetening the deal? No-cost EMI and instant discounts for Axis & CITI Bank users.

Buy now at Rs. 34,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999)

Sony X82L 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

The Sony X82L 55-inch offers a brilliant 4K Ultra HD display for clear visuals, backed by a 24W Dolby Atmos speaker for quality sound. The TV is powered by Android Q which gives you easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connecting devices is a breeze. It's a premium experience now available for Rs. 83,590 at Croma, down from Rs. 1,29,900. Additionally, there are attractive discounts available for ICICI and HDFC credit card users.

Buy now at Rs. 83,590 (MRP: Rs. 1,29,900)

Samsung LS Frame Series 55-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Tizen TV

The Samsung LS Frame Series 55-inch offers sharp and vibrant visuals with its QLED 4K Ultra HD display and a 100 Hz refresh rate. It features a robust 40W speaker, enhanced with both Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos, for a richer sound experience. You can also enjoy the convenience of the SmartThings App, all powered by the Tizen operating system, and Google Assistant for voice commands. With 4 HDMI and 3 USB connectivity options, it caters to all your entertainment devices. It's now priced at Croma at Rs. 87,490 from its original Rs. 1,44,900. Plus, ICICI and HDFC cardholders have enticing discount offers.

Buy now at Rs. 87,490 (MRP: Rs. 1,44,900)

Xiaomi X Pro Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

The Xiaomi X Pro Series 55-inch brings sharp and clear visuals with its 4K Ultra HD LED display at a 60Hz refresh rate. This TV is designed to impress with a sleek bezel-less display. Running on Google TV, it offers a range of popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. The sound experience is amazing with a 40W speaker and Dolby Atmos. It is now available at Croma at a reduced price of Rs. 46,999, down from Rs. 69,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail of attractive discount offers.

Buy now at Rs. 46,999 (MRP: Rs. 69,999)

