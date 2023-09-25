iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched in India earlier this month, and the company's latest flagship handsets are reportedly being sold at a much higher premium compared to the official retail prices of both models. According to recent reports, demand for the latest iPhone 15 handsets is high in several markets — including India. This has pushed the deliveries of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to November in some markets, according to recent reports.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale in India and global markets for the first time on September 22, the company's smartphones are currently out of stock from various authorised retailers across the country. News 18 reports that these handsets are being sold at a premium — over and above their original retail prices.

Phone calls made to retailers in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Thane by the publication revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max Natural Titanium variant with 256GB of storage was on sale for Rs. 20,000 over the MRP of Rs. 1,59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Blue model with 256GB of inbuilt storage was Rs. 1,51,000 — or Rs. 6,000 more than the price set by Apple.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro in Jaipur was Rs. 8,000 higher than the retail price of the handset in India, according to the report. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which costs Rs. 1,99,900 in India for the 1TB variant, is reportedly available for Rs. 2,32.000 via a retailer in Thane, Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was facing production challenges with the iPhone 15 Pro Max amid "robust" demand for the phone. At the time, Kuo stated that the challenges related to producing the iPhone 15 Pro Max were "more pronounced" than the other models. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale in India and global markets on September 22, ten days after the company launched the handsets at its 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.

