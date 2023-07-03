Technology News

Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon

Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch comes in Black, Green, Camo Black, and Camo Green colour options for the strap.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 July 2023 18:39 IST
Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 1,799

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Combat rugged smartwatch has IP68 rating
  • It is said to offer up to 25 days of battery life
  • Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch comes with voice assistant support

Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch is soon going to launch in India at a price of Rs. 1,799. The smartwatch sports a 1.95-Inches (240x284 pixels) HD display. It features Bluetooth calling and comes with several health tracking features like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and SpO2 monitor. The smartwatch gets over 100 cloud base watch faces and more than 150 sports modes. It gets a rectangular dial, with 240X284 pixels resolution. The company claims the watch to be shock, scratch, and water resistant.

Fire-Boltt Combat price, availability in India

A new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt, Combat, is all set for launch on July 6. The smartwatch will be available at just Rs. 1,799 and can be purchased from the official website on Flipkart after the official launch.

Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch will come in four different colour variants for the strap— Black, Green, Camo Black, and Camo Green.

Fire-Boltt Combat specifications, features

The latest offering from Fire-Boltt sports a 1.95-inch (240x284 pixels) HD display. The Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature letting users make and receive phone calls directly using the device. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri that help users to set an alarm or reminder with a voice command.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with several health features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracker, hydration reminder, and sleep monitoring, among others. It offers over 150 sports modes and more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. The Fire-Boltt Combat also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Coming to the battery life, the Fire-Boltt Combat is claimed to last for up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling enabled, up to 8 days under normal usage, and up to 25 days in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch include a music control, remote camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, support for multiple watch faces, and two push buttons. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt Combat, Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Combat specifications, Fire Boltt Combat price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Renders Suggests Familiar Design, Few Changes
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  9. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  10. Realme Pad 2 Camera, Battery Specifications Leaked: Details Heren
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped; Could Launch Soon: Report
  2. Jio Bharat Phones for 2G-Mukt Bharat to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  3. Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
  6. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sending HD Quality Videos on iOS and Android, Material-You Design for Pop-Up Alerts
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 SoC Version India Launch Confirmed for July
  9. Disney Speedstorm to Release as Full Free-to-Play Game on September 28
  10. Tecno Pova Neo 3 4G Specifications, Price Leaked; Could Debut Later This Month: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.