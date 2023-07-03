Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch is soon going to launch in India at a price of Rs. 1,799. The smartwatch sports a 1.95-Inches (240x284 pixels) HD display. It features Bluetooth calling and comes with several health tracking features like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and SpO2 monitor. The smartwatch gets over 100 cloud base watch faces and more than 150 sports modes. It gets a rectangular dial, with 240X284 pixels resolution. The company claims the watch to be shock, scratch, and water resistant.

Fire-Boltt Combat price, availability in India

A new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt, Combat, is all set for launch on July 6. The smartwatch will be available at just Rs. 1,799 and can be purchased from the official website on Flipkart after the official launch.

Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch will come in four different colour variants for the strap— Black, Green, Camo Black, and Camo Green.

Fire-Boltt Combat specifications, features

The latest offering from Fire-Boltt sports a 1.95-inch (240x284 pixels) HD display. The Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature letting users make and receive phone calls directly using the device. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri that help users to set an alarm or reminder with a voice command.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with several health features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracker, hydration reminder, and sleep monitoring, among others. It offers over 150 sports modes and more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. The Fire-Boltt Combat also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Coming to the battery life, the Fire-Boltt Combat is claimed to last for up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling enabled, up to 8 days under normal usage, and up to 25 days in standby mode. Other highlights of the watch include a music control, remote camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, support for multiple watch faces, and two push buttons.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.