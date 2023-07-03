Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 have been finally launched today in India. The specifications for the phones were already revealed ahead of the launch, but we now have the pricing for the foldable phones in the country. The Razr 40 Ultra comes with a large 3.6-inch outer display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the other hand, the more affordable Razr 40 features a smaller 1.5-inch outer display and gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Both handsets will be made in India, according to Motorola.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 price in India, offers

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. It will be sold in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colour options. Motorola is offering Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the phone when purchased using an ICICI Bank credit card.

Meanwhile, the Razr 40 is more affordable and carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999 in India. It is also available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset is available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways. Once again, ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of a Rs. 5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,999.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the new Motorola handsets from Amazon India or the official Motorola India website. For now, users can pre-book the Razr 40 Ultra on Amazon India by paying Rs. 999. Both handsets will be go on sale in India via Amazon and Motorola India website on July 14.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

Motorola's latest and flagship foldable, the Razr 40 Ultra, is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset features a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display that offers full-HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits brightness. On the outside, the phone gets the largest cover screen available on any flip phone right now. It features a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,056x1,066 pixels resolution. The panel also features cutouts for the dual cameras and LED flash.

Talking about the cameras, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. There's also a 32-megapixel camera on the inside for selfies and video calls. The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Finally, the Razr 40 Ultra features a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

Coming to the more affordable Motorola Razr 40, this phone also features a 6.9-inch pOLED display on the inside with 144Hz refresh rate full-HD+ resolution. On the outside, the handset offers a smaller 1.5-inch display. The Razr 40 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Razr 40 also gets a dual rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It features a 32-megapixel inner camera for selfies and video calling. The handset houses a large 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It also offers wireless charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.