Redmi Watch 3 Active is set to be launched in the global market. Ahead of its debut, the watch has been unveiled on the company's global website. The smartwatch will sport a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. It will come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support and several health suites and watch faces. The company claims that the wearable can offer up to 12 days of battery life under typical usage and up to eight days under heavy usage.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in two colour options — Black and Grey, as per the product page. Users can, however, also buy green and yellow straps separately. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the pricing details for the watch.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications, features

The Redmi Watch 3 Active will feature 1.83-inch LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution and up to 450 nits of adjustable brightness. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will also support Bluetooth calling. The wearable will come with over 100 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, walking, trekking, trail run and more.

Additionally, it will also get several health monitors like blood oxygen level sensor and heart rate monitors. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will ship with sleep monitoring technology. The smartwatch will be powered by a 289mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal usage and up to eight days with heavy usage. The watch will support a magnetic charger.

Furthermore, the watch is said to offer 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above operating systems. The smartwatch measures 46.94 x 38.88 x 10.94mm and weighs around 41.67g. Other highlights of the watch are a microphone and speaker.

