Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Unveiled; Will Sport 1.83-Inch LCD Display: All Details

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 Active on its global website ahead of its debut

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 June 2023 16:01 IST
Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Unveiled; Will Sport 1.83-Inch LCD Display: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi Global

Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in Black and Grey colour options

  • Redmi Watch 3 Active features over 100 fitness modes
  • The smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Redmi Watch 3 Active is set to be launched in the global market. Ahead of its debut, the watch has been unveiled on the company's global website. The smartwatch will sport a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. It will come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support and several health suites and watch faces. The company claims that the wearable can offer up to 12 days of battery life under typical usage and up to eight days under heavy usage.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in two colour options — Black and Grey, as per the product page. Users can, however, also buy green and yellow straps separately. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the pricing details for the watch.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications, features

The Redmi Watch 3 Active will feature 1.83-inch LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution and up to 450 nits of adjustable brightness. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will also support Bluetooth calling. The wearable will come with over 100 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, walking, trekking, trail run and more.

Additionally, it will also get several health monitors like blood oxygen level sensor and heart rate monitors. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will ship with sleep monitoring technology. The smartwatch will be powered by a 289mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal usage and up to eight days with heavy usage. The watch will support a magnetic charger.

Furthermore, the watch is said to offer 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above operating systems. The smartwatch measures 46.94 x 38.88 x 10.94mm and weighs around 41.67g. Other highlights of the watch are a microphone and speaker. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi, Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Unveiled; Will Sport 1.83-Inch LCD Display: All Details
