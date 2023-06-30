Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watches Get New Google Maps Update in Latest Wear OS Version: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched in August 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 June 2023 21:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is offered in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch soon
  • The Classic variants are tipped to feature mechanically rotating bezels
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely to include a base and a Pro model

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 users received a significant Google Maps update with the latest Watch OS update. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series soon at the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year, confirmed to be held in the country's capital city of Seoul in July. The upcoming lineup is likely to include two models -- a base and a Classic variant, with the latter said to bring back the iconic mechanical rotating bezel which will reportedly allow users to navigate different apps and widgets on the device.

The 11.85.0502.W version of the WatchOS comes with several bug fixes and claims to provide a marked improvement in helping users "discover new places and navigate to them." Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series users can access the update through Play Store on the smartwatch. They need to scroll down to the Manage Apps widget, and then select Update All or they can select the Google Maps option and only update that.

At launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was listed at $279 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and $329 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the LTE variant. It is offered in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options. On the other hand, the Pro model, available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colour options, was listed at $449 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the Bluetooth variant and $499 (roughly Rs. 39,600) for the LTE variant. 

The devices run on Wear OS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. The 44mm variant of the base model sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display while the 40mm variant comes with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. It is powered by an in-house Exynos W920 SoC paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The 44mm model is backed by a 410mAh battery and the 40mm version packs a 284mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model is equipped with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels. It is also powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC. The smart wearable comes with a Titanium case with a D-buckle sport band. The watch is backed by a 590mAh battery.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Watch OS, Watch OS update, Google Maps
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's Market Capitalisation Reaches $3 Trillion as Company Explores VR Sector

