Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch was launched in India as the latest affordable wearable device from the company. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling support. It is equipped with sensors for heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 level monitoring. It is also claimed to offer support for tracking 123 sports modes. The Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch also features multiple cloud-based watch faces, according to the company. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with regular use.

Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India

Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India is set at Rs. 1,999, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website.

It is sold in a silicon strap option in six colourways including Gold Black, Gunpowder Black, Orange Gold, Camo-Green, and Camo-Black. Meanwhile, the metallic strap variant is available in Black, Silver, and Gold colour options.

Fire-Boltt Grenade specifications, features

The new Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch (360x360 pixels) HD display. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch screen, as long as it is linked to a smartphone. The smartwatch also features support for Google Assistant and Siri via the connected phone.

It comes with support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Grenade is also claimed to support 123 sports modes. The company says users can pick from around 100 customisable cloud-based watch faces for the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Grenade is powered by a 350mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, and up to two days with Bluetooth calling. Additionally, the latest Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch also allows users to mirror their notifications from the connected smartphone and play a sound to locate the handset. Other key features of the watch include support for inbuilt games, remote camera controls, sedentary reminders, as well as alarms, timer, and stopwatch support.

