Fire-Boltt Grenade Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch LCD Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Details

Fire-Boltt Grenade features smart health sensors including a heart rate monitor and SpO2 tracking.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2023 19:31 IST
Fire-Boltt Grenade Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch LCD Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India is set at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch comes with support for inbuilt games
  • The smartwatch lets users receive calls from a connected phone
  • The Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch packs a 350mAh battery

Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch was launched in India as the latest affordable wearable device from the company. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling support. It is equipped with sensors for heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 level monitoring. It is also claimed to offer support for tracking 123 sports modes. The Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch also features multiple cloud-based watch faces, according to the company. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with regular use.

Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India

Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India is set at Rs. 1,999, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website.

It is sold in a silicon strap option in six colourways including Gold Black, Gunpowder Black, Orange Gold, Camo-Green, and Camo-Black. Meanwhile, the metallic strap variant is available in Black, Silver, and Gold colour options.

Fire-Boltt Grenade specifications, features

The new Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch (360x360 pixels) HD display. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch screen, as long as it is linked to a smartphone. The smartwatch also features support for Google Assistant and Siri via the connected phone.

It comes with support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Grenade is also claimed to support 123 sports modes. The company says users can pick from around 100 customisable cloud-based watch faces for the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Grenade is powered by a 350mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, and up to two days with Bluetooth calling. Additionally, the latest Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch also allows users to mirror their notifications from the connected smartphone and play a sound to locate the handset. Other key features of the watch include support for inbuilt games, remote camera controls, sedentary reminders, as well as alarms, timer, and stopwatch support. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Gold black, Gunpowder black, Orange gold, Camo-green, Camo-black, Black, Silver, and Gold
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Further reading: Fire-Boltt Grenade, Fire-Boltt, Fire-Boltt Grenade specifications, Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
