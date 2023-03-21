Gizmore Vogue was recently launched in India as the company's newest smartwatch. This wearable device bears an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched last year. It is equipped with a 1.95-inch display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling support and features multiple watch faces along with several health and sports tracking modes. The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch is available in three colour variants, and the company claims that the wearable offers up to 10 days of battery life and can last up to 2 days while using the voice calling feature.

Gizmore Vogue smartwatch price in India, availability

Gizmore Vogue price in India is set at Rs. 2,499 and the smartwatch will be sold via the Gizmore website and Flipkart. It will be sold in three colour variants — Black, Orange, and White.

Gizmore Vogue smartwatch specifications, features

The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch sports a 1.95-inch always-on display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels, a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch, which looks very similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, also features rotating crown controls, according to the company's website. It supports Bluetooth-calling and voice assistant commands.

Additionally, the latest smartwatch from Gizmore features multiple watch faces. It offers support for tracking multiple sports modes and is equipped with sensors for SpO2, menstrual, and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Like other fitness trackers, it can also track the wearer's steps. The watch has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for receiving calls over Bluetooth.

The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 2 days while using the Bluetooth calling feature. The listing for the product on the official website also suggests that the watch supports wireless charging, and GPS tracking, but it is unclear whether the latter is supported via the companion app. The watch is claimed to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

