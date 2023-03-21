iQoo Z7 5G has been launched in India on Tuesday, March 21. The iQoo Z7 5G claims to be the brand's first handset developed exclusively for the Indian market, with best-in-class hardware and software features to provide buyers with "segment-leading performance." The company announced that the handset has an AnTuTu score of 4,85,000+. Launched in two storage variants and offered in two colour variants, the iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale from 1:00 pm IST today, through Amazon and the iQoo e-store.

iQoo Z7 5G price in India, availability

Available in two storage configurations - 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage, the lower variant of the iQoo Z7 5G is priced in India at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. With exclusive bank offers, the effective price of the models at launch becomes Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The newly launched smartphone by iQoo will be available for purchase in India through Amazon and the iQoo e-store in two colour variants - Norway Blue and Pacific Night. The phone will go on sale starting at 1 pm IST today, March 21.

According to the company, the iQoo Z7 5G device will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. With a capacitive multi-touch feature, the display has a pixel density of 412ppi.

In terms of software, the newly launched device by the Vivo sub-brand boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU, with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera unit on the iQoo Z7 5G, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Along with portrait, bokeh, and night modes, the rear camera system is said to be able to record up to 4K quality videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

iQoo's Z7 5G features UFS 2.2 internal storage of 128GB, expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card supported in a hybrid slot. The phone packs a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

The phone also offers WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS connectivity options. The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C charging port. Weighing 173 grams, the plastic body of the iQoo Z7 5G measures 158.91mm x 73.53mm x 7.80mm in size. Sucharita

