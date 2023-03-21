Technology News

iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z7 5G is offered in two configurations of 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 12:00 IST
iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 5G is offered in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 5G sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The smartphone boots Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
  • It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support

iQoo Z7 5G has been launched in India on Tuesday, March 21. The iQoo Z7 5G claims to be the brand's first handset developed exclusively for the Indian market, with best-in-class hardware and software features to provide buyers with "segment-leading performance." The company announced that the handset has an AnTuTu score of 4,85,000+. Launched in two storage variants and offered in two colour variants, the iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale from 1:00 pm IST today, through Amazon and the iQoo e-store.

iQoo Z7 5G price in India, availability

Available in two storage configurations - 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage, the lower variant of the iQoo Z7 5G is priced in India at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. With exclusive bank offers, the effective price of the models at launch becomes Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 18,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The newly launched smartphone by iQoo will be available for purchase in India through Amazon and the iQoo e-store in two colour variants - Norway Blue and Pacific Night. The phone will go on sale starting at 1 pm IST today, March 21.

According to the company, the iQoo Z7 5G device will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. With a capacitive multi-touch feature, the display has a pixel density of 412ppi.

In terms of software, the newly launched device by the Vivo sub-brand boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU, with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera unit on the iQoo Z7 5G, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Along with portrait, bokeh, and night modes, the rear camera system is said to be able to record up to 4K quality videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

iQoo's Z7 5G features UFS 2.2 internal storage of 128GB, expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card supported in a hybrid slot. The phone packs a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

The phone also offers WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS connectivity options. The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C charging port. Weighing 173 grams, the plastic body of the iQoo Z7 5G measures 158.91mm x 73.53mm x 7.80mm in size. Sucharita

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo Z7 5G specifications, iQoo Z7 5G price in India, iQoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Retains Profits, Several Altcoins Record Dips Amid Crypto Fluctuation

Related Stories

iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Mobile Internet, SMS Services Will Resume in Punjab
  2. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Suggest Radical Mute Button Redesign: See Here
  3. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  4. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  6. Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Rolling Out: Details
  7. Gionee’s New Phone Looks Like iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Had a Baby
  8. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  9. Realme C55 Confirmed To Launch in India on This Date: Details
  10. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. The Last of Us Season 2 Will ‘Probably’ Arrive in Late 2024 or Early 2025, Bella Ramsey Claims
  2. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Gizmore Vogue Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  4. Bitcoin Retains Profits, Several Altcoins Record Dips Amid Crypto Fluctuation
  5. Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition TWS Earbuds Launched With Theme-Based Custom Sound Notifications: Details
  6. Mobile Internet Services to Resume in Punjab, Suspension to Continue in Ferozepur, Parts of Amritsar, Mohali
  7. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Design; Show Unified Volume Button, New Mute Button
  8. Moto G32 With 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Wins Lawsuit Over Galaxy 'S10' Trademark Rights: All Details
  10. TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.