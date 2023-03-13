Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 and now it is reportedly planning to bring the next generation of its smartwatch series later this year. While the company is yet to reveal any details on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, a tipster suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro would come with the physical rotating bezel that was missing on Galaxy Watch 5. However, the Galaxy Watch 6 standard model is said to continue using the current design with digital rotating bezels.

According to Korean tipster and YouTuber Super Roader, Samsung will bring back the physical rotating bezels on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. The feature was available on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, however, the company ditched it with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 and introduced a digital bezel. Now, the company is said to be planning to bring it back, however, it will be limited to the purported Galaxy Watch 6 Pro only. The standard Galaxy Watch 6 will continue with the digital bezel.

Not only this, but the Youtuber has also tipped that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will come in two sizes. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was launched in a 45mm size only. Additionally, a recent report also leaked that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will feature a curved glass design, instead of a flat one.

As of now, there are no further details available on the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung. The company is yet to confirm any details about the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The smartwatch comes with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It also has a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. The watch features an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, compass, and light sensor.

