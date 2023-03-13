Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details

Samsung is yet to reveal details about the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 16:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details

Galaxy Watch 6 series will succeed the Galaxy Watch 5

Highlights
  • Samsung ditched the physical rotating bezel in Galaxy Watch 5 series
  • Standard Galaxy Watch 6 said to continue using digital bezel
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is tipped to come in two sizes

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 and now it is reportedly planning to bring the next generation of its smartwatch series later this year. While the company is yet to reveal any details on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, a tipster suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro would come with the physical rotating bezel that was missing on Galaxy Watch 5. However, the Galaxy Watch 6 standard model is said to continue using the current design with digital rotating bezels.

According to Korean tipster and YouTuber Super Roader, Samsung will bring back the physical rotating bezels on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. The feature was available on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, however, the company ditched it with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 and introduced a digital bezel. Now, the company is said to be planning to bring it back, however, it will be limited to the purported Galaxy Watch 6 Pro only. The standard Galaxy Watch 6 will continue with the digital bezel.

Not only this, but the Youtuber has also tipped that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will come in two sizes. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was launched in a 45mm size only. Additionally, a recent report also leaked that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will feature a curved glass design, instead of a flat one.

As of now, there are no further details available on the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung. The company is yet to confirm any details about the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The smartwatch comes with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It also has a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. The watch features an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, compass, and light sensor. 

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium strap design
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • Somewhat expensive
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Rival Koo Integrates ChatGPT to Help Users Draft Posts; Feature to Roll Out to Verified Accounts First
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Conversation With the VP and President of Qualcomm India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  2. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  3. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  4. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, May Arrive in These Colours
  9. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details
  3. Twitter Rival Koo Integrates ChatGPT to Help Users Draft Posts; Feature to Roll Out to Verified Accounts First
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
  5. Crypto Players Left in Lurch as Signature Bank, SVB, Silvergate Collapses Shake Up Financial Market
  6. ‘ChatGPT Is Going to Be in Everything’: General Motors Considers Using AI Chatbot in Vehicles
  7. Samsung Faces New Controversy Around Moon Photos Captured With Space Zoom Feature: Details
  8. Moto G Power (2023) Renders Surface Online; Suggest Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Google’s ChromeOS 111 Brings Fast Pair Support for Chromebooks: All Details
  10. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Date Set for March 27, Design Teased in Official Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.