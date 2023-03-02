Technology News

Xiaomi's Upcoming Smartwatch Could Run on Google Wear OS 3: Report

Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5 and various other smartwatches run on Wear OS 3.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 March 2023 20:28 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s newly launched Watch S1 Pro (pictured) runs on MIUI Watch OS

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s existing smartwatches runs on MIUI Watch OS
  • The upcoming wearable will be managed by Mi Fitness app
  • With the Wear OS, Xiaomi watches will also get Google apps and services

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro was launched a few days back. The company is now reportedly working on a new smartwatch that will run on Google Wear OS 3. As of now, Xiaomi has been using MIUI Watch OS for all its smartwatches and hence, they lack some of the exclusive features offered by Google apps and services. The watch will run on Wear OS 3, similar to the Pixel Watch and the latest Galaxy smartwatches. Xiaomi could launch the purported wearable later this year.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Xiaomi is planning to bring the Google Play Services and the Wear OS brand to its next smartwatch. The rumoured wearable will run on Wear OS 3, giving users access to all the exclusive features offered by Google apps and services. The report says that the watch will be managed by the Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app that other existing Xiaomi Watches use.

However, the report also notes that Wear OS on Xiaomi's upcoming watch could affect its battery health as the Xiaomi smartwatches are known for their long-lasting battery life. The new Xiaomi Watch is expected to debut sometime in 2023. The company is yet to reveal exact timing or any other details on the same.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has unveiled its latest Watch S1 Pro globally alongside the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones at MWC 2023. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is debuted as the brand's most premium smartwatch featuring a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and satellite positioning capabilities. The watch comes with a stainless-steel body, a rotating crown, and an additional physical button. The device is powered by MIUI Watch OS, and supports GPS technology.

The smartwatch is equipped with 5ATM water resistance and a 500mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro also offers several health and fitness tracking features including sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen tracking.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Watch, Pixel Watch Wear OS 3, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Tipped to Get New Sky Blue Colour Option Soon
Dubai Officiates Rulebooks for Crypto Firms as it Prepares to Become Web3 Hotspot
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-On With The Xiaomi 13 Lite

