Google previewed Wear OS 6 at the Google I/O 2025 on Tuesday, introducing a significant visual overhaul with the new Material 3 Expressive design language. The update will bring new colours, animations and buttons to smartwatches. The tech giant has also released the first developer preview of Wear OS 6, based on Android 16. This allows developers to test apps with the latest UI changes and themes. The Wear OS 6 update is confirmed to deliver an improvement in battery life compared to Wear OS 5.

First Developer Preview of Wear OS 6 Is Now Available

At Google I/O 2025, Google released the first Developer Preview of Wear OS 6, the next version of Google's smartwatch platform, based on Android 16. This preview allows developers to explore how their apps adapt to the updated themes and interface changes. As mentioned, Wear OS 6 comes with a new design system known as Material 3 Expressive. This design is said to provide more room for personalisation with new visual and motion components.

Google claims that watches updating from Wear OS 5 to Wear OS 6 will see up to 10 percent improvement in battery life with Wear OS platform optimisations. The new interface will have a refined always-on display feature.

The Material 3 Expressive design is fully optimised for the round display. It will have dynamic colour themes to match the colors of the watch face of Pixel watches. Google has released the Wear Compose Material 3 and brand-new Wear ProtoLayout libraries for developers with new colour schemes, typography, and shapes for new apps.

The first developer preview of Wear OS 6 brings a three-slot tile layout to enhance visual consistency in the tiles carousel. This layout includes a title slot, a main content slot, and a bottom slot to work across different screen sizes. This design pattern increases space within the circular form factor. Further, Google has added progress indicators and scroll indicators that help users to track their progress as they scroll.

The updated Wear OS Material 3 components now scale seamlessly for larger displays, expanding on the large screen support introduced in Wear OS 5. Elements like Buttons and Lists support shape morphing on apps. It includes CredentialManager API for providing integration points for passkeys, passwords, and Sign in With Google through the watch. It also gets richer media controls that allow users to fast-forward or rewind while listening to podcasts.

