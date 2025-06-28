Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims

Leaked information from a Chinese tipster corroborates previous reports that claim Apple will launch a slightly larger iPhone 17 model later this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2025 12:07 IST
iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 17 model could feature a larger and faster OLED display

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 could arrive with a 6.3-inch OLED display later this year
  • Last year's iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch screen
  • The iPhone 17 is also expected to get a 120Hz upgrade
Advertisement

Apple's base iPhone 17 model will arrive with a larger display than the current iPhone 16, according to details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. Previous leaks also hinted at the debut of a bigger iPhone 17 handset, which is expected to sport a screen that is as large as the iPhone 16 Pro. This year, Apple is also expected to upgrade the display on the standard iPhone 17 model to a 120Hz panel.

iPhone 17 Display Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the iPhone 17 will be equipped with a larger 6.3-inch display. Last year, Apple increased the size of the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches, and it appears that the iPhone 17 will also receive the same treatment. This information has previously surfaced online in various leaks that hint at notable display upgrades for Apple's next smartphone. 

Earlier this week, a listing for Spigen's EZ Fit tempered glass on Amazon India inadvertently confirmed that the protective glass would be compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the "iPhone 17" and "iPhone 17 Pro". The references to these handsets have since been deleted from the Amazon listing, but it indicates that all three models will be equipped with a 6.3-inch screen.

According to previous reports that cite analysts and other sources, Apple will not only upgrade the size of the display on the iPhone 17, but also its performance. All of Apple's non-Pro models, including the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, are equipped with a 60Hz display. This year, Apple's base iPhone 17 and the purported iPhone 17 Air model are both expected to arrive with 120Hz LTPO OLED screens.

While a 120Hz screen might finally trickle down to Apple's standard iPhone model this year, the company will reportedly limit the always-on display and other features that rely on Apple's adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are also expected to be equipped with Samsung's latest M14 OLED panels, according to an older report. Last year, Apple used the new OLED technology from the South Korean technology firm on its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, but it will reportedly equip all four models in its 2025 lineup with the same OLED screens

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Specifications, iPhone 17 Display Size, iPhone 17 Display, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft's Next-Gen AI Chip Production Reportedly Delayed to 2026

Related Stories

iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. BSNL Announces Flash Sale in India With Free Data, Discounts
  3. iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Says
  4. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Here's When Microsoft Will Axe Its Notorious Blue Screen of Death
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims
  2. Microsoft's Next-Gen AI Chip Production Reportedly Delayed to 2026
  3. Dead NASA Satellite Relay 2 May Have Caused Mysterious 2024 Radio Burst
  4. James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet
  5. James Webb Telescope Detects Methanol and Ethanol Near Young Stars, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  6. Rubin Observatory Captures Distant Nebulae From Chilean Mountaintop
  7. Apple to Expand Swift Language Support to Android; Sets Up Android Working Group
  8. FBC: Firebreak Has Crossed One Million Players, Remedy Confirms
  9. Two Spacecraft Recreate Artificial Solar Eclipses to Observe the Sun’s Superhot Corona
  10. Honor Magic V5's Periscope Telephoto Camera Teased Ahead of July 2 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »