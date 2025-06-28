Apple's base iPhone 17 model will arrive with a larger display than the current iPhone 16, according to details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. Previous leaks also hinted at the debut of a bigger iPhone 17 handset, which is expected to sport a screen that is as large as the iPhone 16 Pro. This year, Apple is also expected to upgrade the display on the standard iPhone 17 model to a 120Hz panel.

iPhone 17 Display Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the iPhone 17 will be equipped with a larger 6.3-inch display. Last year, Apple increased the size of the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches, and it appears that the iPhone 17 will also receive the same treatment. This information has previously surfaced online in various leaks that hint at notable display upgrades for Apple's next smartphone.

Earlier this week, a listing for Spigen's EZ Fit tempered glass on Amazon India inadvertently confirmed that the protective glass would be compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the "iPhone 17" and "iPhone 17 Pro". The references to these handsets have since been deleted from the Amazon listing, but it indicates that all three models will be equipped with a 6.3-inch screen.

According to previous reports that cite analysts and other sources, Apple will not only upgrade the size of the display on the iPhone 17, but also its performance. All of Apple's non-Pro models, including the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, are equipped with a 60Hz display. This year, Apple's base iPhone 17 and the purported iPhone 17 Air model are both expected to arrive with 120Hz LTPO OLED screens.

While a 120Hz screen might finally trickle down to Apple's standard iPhone model this year, the company will reportedly limit the always-on display and other features that rely on Apple's adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are also expected to be equipped with Samsung's latest M14 OLED panels, according to an older report. Last year, Apple used the new OLED technology from the South Korean technology firm on its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, but it will reportedly equip all four models in its 2025 lineup with the same OLED screens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.