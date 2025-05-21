Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google I/O 2025: Google Unveils New Workspace Features for Meet, Docs, Vids; Gmail Gets Personalised Smart Replies

Google I/O 2025: Google Unveils New Workspace Features for Meet, Docs, Vids; Gmail Gets Personalised Smart Replies

Google Meet's speech translation feature is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2025 12:09 IST
Google I/O 2025: Google Unveils New Workspace Features for Meet, Docs, Vids; Gmail Gets Personalised Smart Replies

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2025: Google added Gemini-powered features for Gmail

Highlights
  • The speech translation feature is available for Google Meet
  • Gmail’s Smart Replies are getting personalised with help from Gemini
  • Converting slides to videos feature will be available next quarter
Advertisement

Google announced significant upgrades to Gmail, Google Workspace, Google Docs, and even Google Vids during the annual Google I/O Developers Conference on Tuesday. One of the biggest highlights was the rollout of new Gemini features for Gmail. Google has added new personalised replies in Gmail with help from Gemini, allowing users to draft their emails through AI suggestions that match their specific context and tone. Google's email client also gets a new appointment scheduling feature. Further, Google Meet added support for language translation functionality, while Vids can now turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos.

The tech giant announced a slew of new AI-based features for Gmail, Meet, Vids, and Docs at the Google I/O event on Tuesday. As mentioned, a key highlight was the introduction of several new Gemini-powered features for Gmail.

Gmail Gets Personalised Reply Suggestions

Google has added a Personalised Smart Replies feature in Gmail that will assist users in drafting emails that match their specific context and tone. This feature pulls from past emails and the user's Google Drive contents to give response suggestions with specific details. Google claims that the replies adapt to the tone of the user.

Further, Google has added an Inbox Cleanup feature to Gmail. With this functionality, users can tell Gemini to declutter their inbox with a single click with commands like “delete all of my unread emails” from any specific user. Additionally, Fast Appointment Scheduling is now integrated into Gmail. This allows users to book meetings without ever leaving their inbox.

Google has introduced real-time Speech Translation in Google Meet in multiple languages for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta. This functionality is available in English and Spanish for now. More languages are confirmed to be added in the coming weeks. Google is developing this capability for businesses, and it is promised to be available for Workspace customers later this year.

Google Vids Can Turn Slides Into Videos

Google Vids now lets users turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos. Gemini will assist in generating scripts, voiceovers, and animations. Additionally, it gets a Transcript Trim functionality that identifies and removes filler words and awkward pauses with one click. Google Vids leverages AI to bring a Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just a click. The latest update also adds AI Avatars to videos.

The new Vids feature will be available for users next quarter, while the Balance Sound feature will be available next month. The Transcript Trim tool will be released in Labs next quarter, and AI Avatars will come to Labs next month. All these features will be accessible to Google AI Pro or Ultra plan subscribers.

Finally, Google's Imagen 4 image generation model is confirmed to be available for Slides, Vids, Docs, and more starting today. Additionally, Google Docs now supports source-grounded writing help by linking relevant files, and Gemini will use only those sources for focused, reliable suggestions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google IO 2025, Gmail, Gemini, AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google I/O 2025: Google Previews Gemini-Powered Android XR Glasses With Live Language Translation Feature
iQOO Pad 5 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched Alongside iQOO Pad 5

Related Stories

Google I/O 2025: Google Unveils New Workspace Features for Meet, Docs, Vids; Gmail Gets Personalised Smart Replies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Asus ExpertBook P3 Series Launched at Computex 2025
  5. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  7. AI Mode in Google Search Will Now Help You Buy Clothes and Movie Tickets
  8. Retro OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Memecoin Holders Set to Dine With US President, Tron Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance 
  2. Amazon Working on Large Foldable Device Similar to Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  4. Google Announces SynthID Detector That Can Identify Gemini-Generated Content at Google I/O 2025
  5. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Set for May 27; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  7. Google Outlines Vision for Universal AI Assistant, Expands Project Astra and Project Mariner
  8. Xiaomi to Equip Premium Smartphones With Snapdragon 8-Series Chips as Part of Multi-Year Agreement
  9. Hong Kong Passes stablecoin Bill, One Step Closer to Issuance
  10. CyberPowerPC India Announces ‘Play Guarantee’ for a Transparent Buying Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »