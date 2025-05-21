Google announced significant upgrades to Gmail, Google Workspace, Google Docs, and even Google Vids during the annual Google I/O Developers Conference on Tuesday. One of the biggest highlights was the rollout of new Gemini features for Gmail. Google has added new personalised replies in Gmail with help from Gemini, allowing users to draft their emails through AI suggestions that match their specific context and tone. Google's email client also gets a new appointment scheduling feature. Further, Google Meet added support for language translation functionality, while Vids can now turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos.

Gmail Gets Personalised Reply Suggestions

Google has added a Personalised Smart Replies feature in Gmail that will assist users in drafting emails that match their specific context and tone. This feature pulls from past emails and the user's Google Drive contents to give response suggestions with specific details. Google claims that the replies adapt to the tone of the user.

Further, Google has added an Inbox Cleanup feature to Gmail. With this functionality, users can tell Gemini to declutter their inbox with a single click with commands like “delete all of my unread emails” from any specific user. Additionally, Fast Appointment Scheduling is now integrated into Gmail. This allows users to book meetings without ever leaving their inbox.

Google has introduced real-time Speech Translation in Google Meet in multiple languages for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta. This functionality is available in English and Spanish for now. More languages are confirmed to be added in the coming weeks. Google is developing this capability for businesses, and it is promised to be available for Workspace customers later this year.

Google Vids Can Turn Slides Into Videos

Google Vids now lets users turn existing Google Slides into engaging videos. Gemini will assist in generating scripts, voiceovers, and animations. Additionally, it gets a Transcript Trim functionality that identifies and removes filler words and awkward pauses with one click. Google Vids leverages AI to bring a Balance Sound feature to fix uneven audio quality with just a click. The latest update also adds AI Avatars to videos.

The new Vids feature will be available for users next quarter, while the Balance Sound feature will be available next month. The Transcript Trim tool will be released in Labs next quarter, and AI Avatars will come to Labs next month. All these features will be accessible to Google AI Pro or Ultra plan subscribers.

Finally, Google's Imagen 4 image generation model is confirmed to be available for Slides, Vids, Docs, and more starting today. Additionally, Google Docs now supports source-grounded writing help by linking relevant files, and Gemini will use only those sources for focused, reliable suggestions.