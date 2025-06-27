Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet

Webb Telescope captures TWA 7 b, a Saturn-mass planet 50 AU from its star, proving its ability to directly image smaller exoplanets and paving the way toward Earth-like planet discoveries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 June 2025 23:00 IST
James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet

Photo Credit: A.-M. Lagrange and al. - Evidence

Webb targeted TWA 7 for its face-on disk, clearly showing ring structures

Highlights
  • Webb captures smallest planet ever imaged, Saturn-like TWA 7 b
  • TWA 7 b lies in a dust ring gap 50 AU from its parent star
  • Discovery proves Webb can image worlds 10x smaller than Jupiter
Advertisement

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured its first direct image of a newly discovered exoplanet. Astronomers announced that Webb imaged a Saturn-mass planet orbiting the nearby young star TWA 7. Dubbed TWA 7 b, the planet's mass is only about 0.3 times that of Jupiter – roughly Saturn's mass – making it the smallest planet ever seen via direct imaging. Most of the nearly 6,000 known exoplanets have been detected indirectly. To spot TWA 7 b, the JWST team used a coronagraph (like a solar eclipse) to block the star's light and reveal the faint planet.

Detecting a Hidden World

According to the study published in the journal Nature, Webb's team targeted TWA 7 because its dusty disk is viewed nearly face-on, revealing clear ring structures. They used Webb's MIRI instrument with a coronagraph to mask the star's glare. After processing the data, a faint infrared point source appeared roughly 1.5 arcseconds from TWA 7 (about 50 times the Earth–Sun distance).

This source lies in a gap of the star's second dust ring. Its brightness and color match what theoretical models predict for a young, cold planet roughly Saturn's mass. The object seems to be carving out the ring gap just as an orbiting planet would. Astronomers ruled out other explanations (like a background star) to confirm the signal is best explained by a planet.

A Step Toward Smaller Worlds

TWA 7 b's Saturn-like mass makes it about ten times less massive than any exoplanet previously captured in a direct image. Its discovery shows that Webb can now image worlds far smaller than the giant exoplanets seen before. Scientists say the telescope may eventually detect planets as light as 10% of Jupiter's mass, pushing toward Earth-like size.

This breakthrough “paves the way” to imaging truly terrestrial planets in the future. Astronomers even predict that upcoming observatories could dramatically increase the number of Earth-size planets seen by direct imaging. Next-generation telescopes – on the ground and in space – are being planned with even more powerful coronagraphs to hunt for the first directly photographed Earth analogues.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JWST, TWA 7 b, Direct Imaging, Exoplanet, TWA7b, Astronomy, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gemini on Android Will Soon Connect to Apps Even If User Disables Activity Logs, Won’t Affect Privacy
How to Delete Emails in Bulk in Gmail Using Different Methods

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Announces Flash Sale in India With Free Data, Discounts
  2. Apple Starts Working on Official Support for Its Swift Language on Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Redmi K Pad With 8.8-Inch Display, 7,500mAh Battery Unveiled: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Dead NASA Satellite Relay 2 May Have Caused Mysterious 2024 Radio Burst
  2. James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet
  3. James Webb Telescope Detects Methanol and Ethanol Near Young Stars, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  4. Rubin Observatory Captures Distant Nebulae From Chilean Mountaintop
  5. Apple to Expand Swift Language Support to Android; Sets Up Android Working Group
  6. FBC: Firebreak Has Crossed One Million Players, Remedy Confirms
  7. Two Spacecraft Recreate Artificial Solar Eclipses to Observe the Sun’s Superhot Corona
  8. Honor Magic V5's Periscope Telephoto Camera Teased Ahead of July 2 Launch
  9. Breakthrough Laser Tech Enhances LiDAR Accuracy and Gas Detection
  10. Canva Launches Deep Research Connector with ChatGPT, Introduces New Open MCP Server
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »