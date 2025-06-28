Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone could be unveiled alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables, according to a tipster. The South Korean technology firm's next generation foldable phones are expected to debut on July 9, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup. While Samsung could reveal the tri-fold smartphone at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, it is said to be available later this year. Samsung's triple folding phone is expected to arrive a year after the launch of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the first commercially available tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Phone Could Finally Debut in October

Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that Samsung will unveil its first tri-fold smartphone (or the Galaxy G Fold) at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, when it launches the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 series at the upcoming event.

While Samsung might unveil the rumoured Galaxy G Fold foldable phone on July 9, it isn't expected to be available to purchase alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Earlier this year, Samsung teased the arrival of the Galaxy S25 Edge at its first Galaxy Unpacked event, and the device went on sale in May. Similarly, the Galaxy tri-fold phone is expected to make its debut in October, according to the tipster.

Not much is known about the Galaxy tri-fold phone, but Samsung has previously showcased several foldable prototypes at various trade shows over the past few years. These include Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G concept panels. A recent report suggested that the purported Galaxy G Fold might be priced above $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh) and could feature a silicon-carbon battery.

Besides the rumoured Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, the company is also expected to reveal more details of its Android XR headset, which is codenamed Project Moohan. Samsung is also said to be working on an advanced pair of AR glasses, which could also be teased at the event.