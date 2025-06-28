Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Tipped to Unveil Tri Fold Smartphone With Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7; Launch Timeline Leaked

Samsung Tipped to Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone With Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7; Launch Timeline Leaked

Samsung is also expected to reveal additional details about its 'Project Moohan' Android XR headset at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2025 13:46 IST
Samsung Tipped to Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone With Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7; Launch Timeline Leaked

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei beat Samsung to launch the Mate XT Ultimate design (pictured) last year

Highlights
  • Samsung could unveil its rumoured tri-fold smartphone in July
  • The smartphone might only be available in October, as per a tipster
  • Samsung has yet to reveal any plans to launch a tri-fold handset
Advertisement

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone could be unveiled alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables, according to a tipster. The South Korean technology firm's next generation foldable phones are expected to debut on July 9, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup. While Samsung could reveal the tri-fold smartphone at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, it is said to be available later this year. Samsung's triple folding phone is expected to arrive a year after the launch of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the first commercially available tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Phone Could Finally Debut in October

Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that Samsung will unveil its first tri-fold smartphone (or the Galaxy G Fold) at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, when it launches the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 series at the upcoming event.

While Samsung might unveil the rumoured Galaxy G Fold foldable phone on July 9, it isn't expected to be available to purchase alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Earlier this year, Samsung teased the arrival of the Galaxy S25 Edge at its first Galaxy Unpacked event, and the device went on sale in May. Similarly, the Galaxy tri-fold phone is expected to make its debut in October, according to the tipster.

Not much is known about the Galaxy tri-fold phone, but Samsung has previously showcased several foldable prototypes at various trade shows over the past few years. These include Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G concept panels. A recent report suggested that the purported Galaxy G Fold might be priced above $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh) and could feature a silicon-carbon battery.

Besides the rumoured Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, the company is also expected to reveal more details of its Android XR headset, which is codenamed Project Moohan. Samsung is also said to be working on an advanced pair of AR glasses, which could also be teased at the event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Tri Fold, Samsung Galaxy G Fold, Samsung Foldables, Foldable Phones, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Samsung Tipped to Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone With Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7; Launch Timeline Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Samsung Said to Unveil Tri-Fold Phone in July: Here's When It Might Debut
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Feature More RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone With Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7; Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. iPhone 17 to Feature Slightly Larger Display Than iPhone 16, Tipster Claims
  3. Microsoft's Next-Gen AI Chip Production Reportedly Delayed to 2026
  4. Dead NASA Satellite Relay 2 May Have Caused Mysterious 2024 Radio Burst
  5. James Webb Telescope Captures First Direct Image of Saturn-Mass Exoplanet
  6. James Webb Telescope Detects Methanol and Ethanol Near Young Stars, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  7. Rubin Observatory Captures Distant Nebulae From Chilean Mountaintop
  8. Apple to Expand Swift Language Support to Android; Sets Up Android Working Group
  9. FBC: Firebreak Has Crossed One Million Players, Remedy Confirms
  10. Two Spacecraft Recreate Artificial Solar Eclipses to Observe the Sun’s Superhot Corona
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »