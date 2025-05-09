New Era of AI PCs Begins: AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Puts Smart Features in Your Hands

Gone are the days when artificial intelligence (AI) was only restricted to servers and applications. With the new wave of laptops since 2024, we have seen an unprecedented growth of AI PCs, all thanks to the latest processors that come loaded with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to handle all the AI-related tasks on the device. And riding high on this tide is AMD. As one of the biggest players in the hardware industry, AMD continues to play an important role in the new wave of AI PCs, especially with its latest Ryzen™ AI 300 series of processors.

The AI processors from the brand come loaded with top-of-the-line features and specifications, making your laptop powerful and smarter for a wide range of laptops. That said, what truly sets the Ryzen™ AI 300 Series apart is its built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU), powered by AMD's XDNA architecture. Delivering up to 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), the NPU handles demanding AI workloads with remarkable speed and efficiency.

So, if you are wondering what makes it stand out from the rest of the competition, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about how AMD is changing this space with its latest generation of AI processors.

AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series is Tailor-Made for Modern AI PCs

The latest lineup from AMD comes with all the features and specifications that provide state-of-the-art performance and make your PC smarter. The new chipset from the brand is built on three main pillars: a next-gen CPU based on Zen architecture, an integrated GPU with Radeon™ graphics, and a dedicated NPU with AMD XDNA.

These ensure that customers can get a more intelligent, faster, and efficient AI experience across the board. The AMD Ryzen™ AI lineup consists of two different types of processors: one for high-end performance and one for mainstream. The high-end chipsets, including the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 375 And AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, are meant for premium notebooks that offer up to 12-core configurations, up to 55 TOPS of AI performance, 4nm Zen 5 architecture, and more. These chipsets are ideal for those who need top-tier performance and AI capabilities.

Moving on, we have the mainstream chipsets from the brand. These include chipsets like AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340. The processors come loaded with up to 8-core configurations, up to 50 TOPS AI performance, 4nm Zen5 architecture, and more. These are designed to provide balanced performance for everyday usage. If you want to know the full lineup of the latest AMD chipsets, then do check out the table below:

Model Cores / Threads Boost Clock (GHz) Base Clock (GHz) TDP (W) Total Cache Architecture Graphics Model NPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 375 12 / 24 5.1 2 15–54 36MB 4nm Zen 5 Radeon™ 890M Up to 55 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 12 / 24 5.1 2 15–54 36MB 4nm Zen 5 Radeon™ 890M Up to 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 10 / 20 5 2 15–54 34MB 4nm Zen 5 Radeon™ 880M Up to 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 8 / 16 5 2 15–54 24MB 4nm Zen 5 Radeon™ 860M Up to 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 6 / 12 4.8 2 15–54 22MB 4nm Zen 5 Radeon™ 840M Up to 50 TOPS

AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Enhances Everyday Computing with AI

The best part about the all-new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series is the dedicated NPU that delivers 50 TOPS of performance. This is well above Microsoft's 40 TOPS requirements for a CoPilot+ PC, meaning that these processors can run almost all the AI tasks smoothly and quickly on the device. This makes it ideal to use most of the Microsoft Copilot+ features with ease.

Smarter Productivity

With built-in AMD Ryzen™ AI, everyday tools like Microsoft Copilot work faster and more fluidly. Features like advanced background blur and eye-gaze correction while using Zoom or Teams for video calling are all processed locally by the NPU. Moreover, with real-time captions and translations, one can get subtitles in their preferred language during a Zoom call or while watching a movie.

Enhanced Developer Workflows

Software developers can streamline their coding process with AI models like Microsoft Phi-3. Thanks to the Ryzen™ NPU, AI-assisted code generation and bug fixes can run directly on the device, improving speed and privacy while cutting back on cloud dependencies.

Creativity on the Go

This is not it. The AI Engine is also useful for content creators to improve the quality of their work. For example, Topaz Labs' AI tools can remove unwanted objects from images instantly, which can be a big time-saver for photographers. Moreover, one can also upscale old, low-resolution photos with tools like Topaz AI or colourise black and white photos using Adobe's Photoshop with the help of the AMD XDNA AI engine. Moreover, AI-powered platforms like Amuse 2.2 turn sketches and prompts into fully realized artwork—accelerated by local AI compute power.

Elevated Gaming Experience

For casual gamers, the AMD processors bring a breath of fresh air. For example, the Radeon™ 800M integrated graphics, which AMD says are the fastest in class, offers impressive graphics performance for those who are looking for a casual gaming experience in a thin-and-light laptop. AMD's Variable Graphics Memory (VGM), coupled with Fluid Motion Frames 2, further tunes performance under the hood. This simply means that gameplay on a AMD-powered laptop is not only smooth but visually stunning.

All-Day Battery Performance

Finally, power efficiency is a hallmark of the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series. Even with a powerful chipset like Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, users can get up to 26 hours of video playback or 16 hours of browsing.

Now that you know the features and benefits of the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processor, check out these new laptops that make the most of their abilities.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 takes advantage of the mainstream AMD Ryzen™

AI 7 350 processor that comes loaded with an integrated AMD Radeon™ 860M graphics. The chipset comes with a clock speed of up to 5.0GHz, delivering a good mix of performance and efficiency. It also packs a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display that provides 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400nits of brightness, and a low blue light filter.

It also features a backlit keyboard and offers 24GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop also comes loaded with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for quick wireless connectivity. All these are packed in a 1.4kg chassis, which makes it a powerful AI PC in this price segment.

HP Omnibook 5

HP Omnibook 5 is yet another popular laptop that runs on the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor. The latest processor provides a 16-thread performance and a 50 TOPS performance, all thanks to the dedicated NPU. This simply means that the laptop can handle all the AI workloads with blazing-fast speeds and smart power efficiency. Moreover, the laptop also comes loaded with integrated AMD Radeon ™ 860M graphics that delivers great performance, which is ideal for content creation.

The laptop also features a 16-inch 2K IPS display that provides 300nits of peak brightness. The device also features 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop features a Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) module and Bluetooth 5.4 for stable wireless performance.

ASUS Zenbook S16

Lastly, we have the Asus Zenbook S16 that also packs a punch, all thanks to the AMD Ryzen™ AI processor. The device is loaded with a sleek design language and offers a sharp 16-inch 3K OLED display. The display comes with 2880 x 1800 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500nits of peak brightness.

The device features an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor and Radeon™ 860M graphics. It also packs 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Moreover, you can get Microsoft 365 Basic for one year and Office Home 2024 edition for a lifetime with this laptop. The device features a 78Wh battery and comes with an FHD camera with an IR function for Windows Hello support. Moreover, you also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, for fast and stable wireless connectivity.

Conclusion

To conclude, the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series marks a turning point in how we use laptops. For the first time, AMD has put a dedicated neural processor into thin-and-light PCs, enabling a host of on-device intelligence without needing the cloud. The new AI PCs, powered by the AMD chipsets, are shaping a new generation of intelligent and efficient laptops designed to deliver smart experiences. Whether you're a content creator brushing up on photos, a developer writing code, a manager on video calls, or just an everyday user binge-watching movies, the new Ryzen™ AI-powered machines promise to be more responsive and future-ready than ever. So, if you are planning to buy a new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300-powered machine, check out full range on Amazon India.

