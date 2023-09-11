Huawei Watch GT 4, the upcoming successor to Huawei Watch GT 3, is all set to make its debut at the company's ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch' event on September 14 in Barcelona. While the company is yet to reveal the design and other details of the upcoming smart wearable, a new report has leaked some of the key specifications as well as the renders and the expected price of the watch. It is likely to come with a large battery which could last for up to two weeks.

According to a report by Winfuture, the soon-to-be-launched Huawei Watch GT 4 will come in two sizes - 41mm and 46mm diameters. While the 46mm variant is tipped to sport a stainless-steel body with a stainless-steel strap, the smaller size model is likely to be primarily for women or fashion-oriented users. The report also suggested that the 46mm variant will also come with a metal case and textile and plastic straps. As per the leaked renders, the Huawei Watch GT 4 will come with a round dial.

In addition to the design, the watch is also said to come equipped with several fitness tracking functions. It could be powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor with RTOS. Furthermore, the wearable device is also likely to sport an OLED display and offer a battery life of up to two weeks.

The report also tipped the expected price as well as the availability of the Huawei Watch GT 4. The watch will reportedly be priced between EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,700) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It is said to be available for sale in Europe from the first week of October.

Previously, Huawei Watch GT 4 series was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site with four model numbers - Huawei Watch GT 4 (PNX-B19), Huawei Watch H5546 (PNX-B19B), Huawei Qingyun H5546 (PNX-B19B) and Huawei Watch GT 4 (AR-B19). The listing suggests that the smartwatches will run on HarmonyOS 4 out-of-the-box and support Bluetooth version 5.2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.