Technology News

Huawei Watch GT 4 Renders, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of September 14 Launch

Previously, the Huawei Watch GT 4 series was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with four model numbers.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 September 2023 14:05 IST
Huawei Watch GT 4 Renders, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of September 14 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 4 will reportedly sport a stainless-steel body

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 4 will reportedly come in two sizes
  • The smartwatch could offer a battery life of up to two weeks
  • Huawei Watch GT 4 is likely to sport an OLED display

Huawei Watch GT 4, the upcoming successor to Huawei Watch GT 3, is all set to make its debut at the company's ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch' event on September 14 in Barcelona. While the company is yet to reveal the design and other details of the upcoming smart wearable, a new report has leaked some of the key specifications as well as the renders and the expected price of the watch. It is likely to come with a large battery which could last for up to two weeks.

According to a report by Winfuture, the soon-to-be-launched Huawei Watch GT 4 will come in two sizes - 41mm and 46mm diameters. While the 46mm variant is tipped to sport a stainless-steel body with a stainless-steel strap, the smaller size model is likely to be primarily for women or fashion-oriented users. The report also suggested that the 46mm variant will also come with a metal case and textile and plastic straps. As per the leaked renders, the Huawei Watch GT 4 will come with a round dial.

In addition to the design, the watch is also said to come equipped with several fitness tracking functions. It could be powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor with RTOS. Furthermore, the wearable device is also likely to sport an OLED display and offer a battery life of up to two weeks.

The report also tipped the expected price as well as the availability of the Huawei Watch GT 4. The watch will reportedly be priced between EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,700) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It is said to be available for sale in Europe from the first week of October.

Previously, Huawei Watch GT 4 series was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site with four model numbers - Huawei Watch GT 4 (PNX-B19), Huawei Watch H5546 (PNX-B19B), Huawei Qingyun H5546 (PNX-B19B) and Huawei Watch GT 4 (AR-B19). The listing suggests that the smartwatches will run on HarmonyOS 4 out-of-the-box and support Bluetooth version 5.2. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 4, Huawei Watch GT 4 specifications, Huawei
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Huawei Watch GT 4 Renders, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of September 14 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ Event Livestream and What to Expect
  2. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  3. Some Indian Government Websites Are Redirecting to Crypto Scam Links: Report
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Elon Musk Reportedly Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX During Twitter Deal
  6. UPI Crosses 10 Billion Payments; Paytm Disbursed Rs. 5,517 Crore in Loans
  7. Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Get These New Features
  10. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Models Powered by M3 Chipset Won't Be Launched Until End of 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Coinbase Discontinues Services for ‘Policy Violators’ in India; Reportedly Shuts New Registrations
  3. AI Detects Gall Bladder Cancer as Accurately as Radiologists in India: Lancet Study
  4. Huawei Watch GT 4 Renders, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of September 14 Launch
  5. Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Chat Interoperability Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta Update: Report
  7. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Sport New Heart Rate Sensor, U2 Chip: Mark Gurman
  8. Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  9. Lava Blaze 2 Pro With 8GB RAM, Unisoc T616 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Cryptocurrencies in Reeling Under Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.