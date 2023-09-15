Technology News

Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm comes in Black, Grey, Green, and Brown colour whereas the 41mm variant comes in Black, Light Gold, Silver, and White.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 4 price starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,250)

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 4 features an AMOLED colour screen
  • The smartwatch comes with four strap options
  • The Huawei Watch GT 4 supports wireless charging

Huawei Watch GT 4, the successor to Huawei Watch GT 3 has been launched at the company's ‘Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch' event in Barcelona. Available in 41mm and 46mm dial sizes, the smartwatch features an AMOLED colour screen offering a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The latest smart wearable sports a stainless-steel case and has a rotating crown and a side button. It comes equipped with several smart sensors and supports wireless charging. The watch is claimed to offer up to two weeks of battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 4 price, availability

Huawei Watch GT 4 is available in 41mm and 46mm dial sizes with four different strap options. The Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm is available with a White leather strap, Light Gold Milanese strap, and a Silver stainless steel strap. They are priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,250), EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800), respectively.

Similarly, the Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm is available with a Black fluoroelastomer strap, a Grey stainless steel strap, a Green composite strap, and a Brown leather strap. They are priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,250), EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,450), respectively.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is currently available for pre-order on Huawei's UK online store.

Huawei Watch GT 4 specifications

Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED colour display, while the 41mm variant comes with a 1.32-inch display. Both variants offer a display resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The smartwatch comes equipped with several fitness-tracking functions and gets smart sensors like Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Optical heart rate sensor, Barometer, and Temperature sensor.

It is also equipped with Hauwei's TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate sensor, along with the Huawei TruSleep 3.0 tracker for sleep monitoring as well as breathing and stress monitors. The smartwatch also offers a smart menstrual cycle calendar. The new Huawei Watch GT 4 also supports Bluetooth calling and comes with an in-built mic and speaker. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity as well.

The Honor Watch GT 4 is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life in power saving mode. Meanwhile, It is said to last up to four days with the always-on display enabled and up to eight days with regular usage with AOD turned off. Other key details of the smartwatch are 5ATM water resistance, wireless charging support, and Android as well as iOS compatibility. 

