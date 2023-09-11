Nokia G42 5G was launched in India today (September 11) as the latest 5G offering by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new G-series smartphone from Nokia runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to be manufactured in India and will go on sale in the country via Amazon later this week. The handset was introduced in select markets in June this year.

Nokia G42 5G price, availability

The Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs. 12,599 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in So Grey and So Purple colour options and will go on sale starting September 15 through Amazon.

In Europe, the handset was unveiled in June with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

The Nokia G42 5G runs on Android 13 and is promised to get two years of Android OS upgrade and monthly security updates for three years. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. The 5G smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

For optics, the Nokia G42 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Nokia G42 5G include 5G, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset also has an IP52-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to three days of playback time on a single charge. It measures 165x8.55x75.8mm and it weighs 193.8 grams.

