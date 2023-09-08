Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ was launched in China on Friday. The model joins the Huawei Mate 60 and Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which were unveiled a few days ago. The company has yet to reveal the processor details of the series of phones but is speculated to be powered by an in-house Kirin 9000s SoC. The phone sports a 6.82-inch OLED display and has a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor. It also supports 88W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is offered in black and beige colour options (Inkstone Black and Xuan Bai) and is currently available for pre-booking in China with a nominal amount of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300). It is sold in two storage variants - 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. The company has yet to reveal the price of the handset.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ specifications, features

Featuring a 6.82-inch LPTO OLED display, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ comes with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and Kunlun glass protection. The phone ships with Harmony OS 4.0 and is powered by an unspecified processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is comprised of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 40-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-macro telephoto lens with OIS. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Huawei's Mate 60 Pro+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 88W wired, 50W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse fast charging support. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone also supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, two-satellite communication and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

