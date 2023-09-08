Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82 inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ runs Harmony OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 15:06 IST
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is offered in black and beige colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The phone carries a 13-megapixel front camera sensor
  • Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ supports 50W wireless charging

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ was launched in China on Friday. The model joins the Huawei Mate 60 and Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which were unveiled a few days ago. The company has yet to reveal the processor details of the series of phones but is speculated to be powered by an in-house Kirin 9000s SoC. The phone sports a 6.82-inch OLED display and has a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor. It also supports 88W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is offered in black and beige colour options (Inkstone Black and Xuan Bai) and is currently available for pre-booking in China with a nominal amount of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300). It is sold in two storage variants - 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. The company has yet to reveal the price of the handset.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ specifications, features

Featuring a 6.82-inch LPTO OLED display, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ comes with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and Kunlun glass protection. The phone ships with Harmony OS 4.0 and is powered by an unspecified processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is comprised of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 40-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-macro telephoto lens with OIS. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Huawei's Mate 60 Pro+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 88W wired, 50W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse fast charging support. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone also supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, two-satellite communication and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Huawei Mate 60 Pro+

Huawei Huawei Mate 60 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4
Resolution 2720x1260 pixels
Huawei Mate 60

Huawei Mate 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.69-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4750mAh
OS HarmonyOS Harmony OS 4
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
Huawei Mate 60 Pro

Huawei Mate 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS HarmonyOS HarmonyOS 4.0
Resolution 2720x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus launch, Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus price, Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus specifications, Huawei, Huawei Mate 60 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. Oppo A38 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  7. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  8. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  9. ChatGPT Traffic Falls for Third Month in a Row Amid Signs of End of Decline
  10. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  2. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  3. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  4. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  6. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  8. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  9. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.