Huawei Mate X5 was quietly launched in China on Friday. The company has not listed the processor details, but the phone comes with a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO outer screen. The phone is offered in five colour options and two storage variants. Price details of the handset are also yet to be announced. It succeeds the Huawei Mate X3, which was released in China in March with an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The newly unveiled phone is offered in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, Aoyama Dai (Green), and Phantom Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. Both the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are open for pre-booking with a deposit of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300). The Huawei Mate X5 is also offered in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage options for its Collector's Edition.

Huawei Mate X5 specifications, features

The Huawei Mate X5 sports a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner panel that comes with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an aspect ratio of 8:7.1. The cover display is a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO panel with a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, an aspect ratio of 20.9:9, and comes with Kunlun glass protection.

Huawei's new book-style foldable is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. The Huawei Mate X5 ships with Harmony OS 4.0 like the recently launched Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro models.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera setup on the Huawei Mate X5, that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Mate X5 packs a 5,060mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For security, the dual nano SIM-supported phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity, It is IPX8-rated for splash resistance.

Weighing 245 grams, the Huawei Mate X5 measures 156.9mm x 72.4mm x 11.08mm when folded and 156.9mm x 141.5mm x 5.3mm when unfolded.

