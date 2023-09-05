Huawei Watch GT 4 could launch soon, as the company has announced to host a launch event on September 14 in Barcelona. The company is expected to unveil a new device at the event, dubbed as 'Wearble Strategy and New Product Launch'. The announcement has teased a watch dial on the poster, hinting that the new product could be a smartwatch. Now, a tipster has suggested that the company could launch Huawei Watch GT 4 series at the upcoming event, which is said to run on HarmonyOS 4.0.

Two days after Apple 'Wonderlust' event, Huawei has announced to host a 'Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch' event on September 14 in Barcelona. While the company has not announced the product or products that it will be launching at the event, it has teased an image of a watch dial on the official poster, hinting at the announcement of a smartwatch.

Get ready to be entranced by the extraordinary - an exhilarating journey of exploration. Stay tuned, as the mysteries unfold on September 14, 2023.#HuaweiHealth #FashionForward#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/u84oRqC0uf — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 4, 2023

Now, tipster Ark on Chinese microblogging site Weibo has suggested that the upcoming product could be Huawei Watch GT 4 series. While the company has not revealed the details about the lineup, the devices from the upcoming series have reportedly been spotted on various certification sites.

A previous report from Huawei Central mentioned in August 2023 that the Huawei Watch GT 4 series has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site with four model numbers — including Huawei Watch GT 4 (PNX-B19), Huawei Watch H5546 (PNX-B19B), Huawei Qingyun H5546 (PNX-B19B) and Huawei Watch GT 4 (AR-B19). The smartwatches, according to the report, could run on HarmonyOS 4 out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the smartwatches are expected to come with connectivity support for Bluetooth version 5.2.

The purported base variant of the series will succeed the Huawei Watch GT 3, which was launched in October 2021, while the Pro variant was released in April 2022. The Watch GT 3 offers 32MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

