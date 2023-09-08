Top Smartwatches You Can Find on Croma for Every Budget

In today's fast-paced world, smartwatches have transformed from luxury items to essential everyday accessories. With features extending beyond merely showing the time, they've become an integral part of our daily life. They help us in staying fit, keep us connected, and even guide us on our way to various places. Whether you're looking for health tracking, communication, or simply a good-looking accessory, there's a watch for everyone. In this list, we've picked a variety of smartwatches available on Croma to suit every budget.

OnePlus Nord Smartwatch

OnePlus entered the wearable arena with the Nord Smartwatch. It features a 1.7-inch AMOLED display that shines brightly at 500 nits. Its one-tap measurement feature makes health monitoring, including SPO2 and heart rate, effortlessly accessible. Designed to last longer, its 10-day battery life ensures consistent performance, while the IP68 rating offers water resistance. With a sale price of Rs. 4,999, reduced from its original Rs. 6,999, and an added 5 percent discount for IDFC Bank Credit cardholders, it's an affordable entry into the smartwatch world.

Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch

A seamless blend of style and functionality, the Titan Smart Pro features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, elevating the traditional watch experience. From GPS navigation to camera control, its capabilities are vast. It also impresses in the health sector with 14 sports modes, SPO2 and heart rate monitors, and menstruation cycle tracking. A durable 14-day battery life and 5ATM water resistance make it a reliable choice. Currently priced at Rs. 11,995, down from Rs. 14,995, and with an extra 5 percent discount for IDFC Bank Credit card users, it's a smart investment.

Amazfit T-Rex 2

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a blend of durability and innovation with its 1.39-inch AMOLED display and military-grade toughness. Featuring built-in Alexa, GPS navigation, and capabilities for ultra-low temperature operation, it's an adventurer's dream. Its fitness features include 150+ sports modes, an SPO2 monitor, heart rate tracking, and even a menstrual cycle tracker. A stellar 24-day battery life and 10ATM water resistance further solidify its reliability. At a sale price of Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 21,999, and an additional 5 percent discount for IDFC Bank Credit cardholders.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE comes with a 1.57-inch Retina LTPO OLED display, delivering sharp visuals. Integrated Siri and GPS navigation make daily tasks a breeze. Fitness is front and centre with multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and a sleep tracker. Its 18-hour battery life is complemented by its swimproof design. Priced at Rs. 28,600, down from Rs. 29,900, it's a worthy investment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Boasting a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch 6 ensures you stay connected with call functions and social media alerts. Its 90+ sports modes, heart rate, and sleep monitor cater to health enthusiasts, while a 40-hour battery life provides longevity. Durability is a given with its IP68 and 5ATM water resistance. Now available at Rs. 29,999, with additional discounts for HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Card users, it offers both functionality and value.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 stands out with its elegant 1.77-inch Retina LTPO OLED display. Features like Siri and GPS navigation make it an indispensable accessory for daily life. It excels in health monitoring, offering sleep, ECG, heart rate, and SPO2 tracking. Built to last, it boasts an 18-hour battery span and a WR50 swimproof design. The Series 8 is priced at Rs. 44,999, reduced from its original Rs. 48,900, and comes with a 12-month warranty. It's a great choice.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of innovation and elegance. With a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED display and sturdy design, it's more than just a watch—it's a statement piece. Key features like Siri, GPS navigation, and call and text functionality make it more attractive. Its health-centric tools, including sleep, ECG, heart rate, and SPO2 monitors, ensure comprehensive well-being tracking. The 36-hour battery life goes well with its swimproof and IP6X dust-resistant design. Available at a discounted price of Rs. 85,900 from its MRP of Rs. 89,900, the Apple Watch Ultra defines premium wearable tech.

From daily tasks to fitness tracking, the right smartwatch enhances every moment. Explore Croma's range to find the perfect fit for your wrist and lifestyle.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.