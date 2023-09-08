Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third Party Cookies

Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third-Party Cookies

Google Chrome will eventually drop support for third-party cookies, while the new alternative ad platform will let sites track users and serve targeted ads.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 16:55 IST
Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third-Party Cookies

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Firmbee

Users can switch to Safari or Firefox to avoid using Chrome's Privacy Sandbox

Highlights
  • Google Chrome plans to eventually drop support of third party cookies
  • The firm has rolled out a new ad platform for targeted ads to most users
  • Google Chrome users can choose to disable the new tracking feature

Google Chrome is making a new ad platform available to most users via its 'Privacy Sandbox', the company announced on Thursday. The search giant previously announced that it plans to phase out support for third party cookies that are used to track people as they browse the web. Instead, the company has built a browser-based advertising mechanism that can track you without cookies, previously called the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). Chrome users will be informed about the new "ad privacy feature" when the ad platform is enabled on their browser.

In a blog post, Google revealed that the ad topics feature that is part of the Privacy Sandbox feature — previously available to beta testers — has now reached "general availability" on Chrome. Google says it has worked with publishers, developers, adtech providers, and consumers to develop the new system that will eventually replace the use of third-party cookies on Google's browser.

chrome privacy sandbox chrome sandbox

A screenshot of the ad platform controls found under Chrome's privacy settings

 

Once the Privacy Sandbox platform rolls out to you on Chrome, you will be presented with a popup that informs you about the new tracking mechanism. Some users have reported seeing a "Turn on" button suggesting that the feature is opt-in, while others have shared screenshots of the same prompt with a "Got it" button that suggests the feature may have to be manually disabled. You can do this by visiting the Chrome settings section and clicking on Privacy and Security > Ad privacy to modify your settings.

When enabled, Google's new tracking mechanism will make a list of "ad topics", by studying your browsing history. These ad topics are then shared with a website when it wants to show you targeted ads, which means that you will see ads based on your browsing history.

According to the company, Google Chrome will drop support for third party cookies for one percent of all users in Q1 2024. The company says that the "countdown to the planned deprecation of third-party cookies is in full effect."  

If this sounds like an equally bad method of tracking users across the Internet as third party cookies, then you might want to consider switching to Apple's Safari browser, or the open source Firefox browser from Mozilla. Unlike Chrome and many Chromium-based browsers, both Firefox and Safari block third-party cookies and do not include support for the Privacy Sandbox. iCloud+ and Apple One subscribers can also use Private Relay feature to hide their IP address from websites and trackers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google Chrome Privacy Sandbox, Google Chrome privacy, Privacy, Chrome privacy, Google Chrome Ad topics, Ad tracking, Chrome, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
Top Smartwatches You Can Find on Croma for Every Budget

Related Stories

Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third-Party Cookies
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  6. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Oppo A2 Pro Specifications Leaked Online; Could Launch Next Week
  8. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Gets New Colour Option in India: See Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Key Specifications Leaked Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Flip Confirmed to Launch on September 22 Alongside Tecno Megabook T1 2023
  2. After Reliance, Tata Group Also Said to Announce AI Partnership With Nvidia
  3. Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign, New Security Features: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Titanium Frame, More
  5. Reliance Partners With Nvidia to Develop AI Language Models, Generative Apps
  6. Oppo A2 Pro Launch Date, Specifications Tipped; Could Sport 120Hz OLED Display
  7. Google Chrome Rolls Out Support for 'Privacy Sandbox' Ad Platform Aimed at Replacing Third-Party Cookies
  8. Nintendo Reportedly Demoed Switch 2 to Select Developers at Gamescom
  9. Reliance Said to Be Exploring Foray Into Chip Manufacturing; in Talks With Potential Partners
  10. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.