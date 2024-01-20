OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, according to details that have recently surfaced online. The smartwatch, which has previously appeared in leaked renders, is tipped to arrive with one major improvement over its predecessor — Wear OS. While the first-generation OnePlus Watch ran on a simpler operating system, its successor is said to run on an unspecified version of Wear OS, bringing more features and support for more advanced features.

According to a post by AllAboutSamsung's Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched at MWC 2024. The annual mobile-centric trade show is scheduled to begin on February 26 and ends on February 29, so we can expect the second smartwatch from OnePlus to arrive by the end of February.

If the claim made my Jambor is true, it would also explain why the company has not teased any details of the smartwatch ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 12 global launch event. OnePlus has scheduled a launch event that will take place on January 23, and three devices are expected to make their debut — the flagship OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R, and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones.

The company launched its first smartwatch — the OnePlus Watch — in April 2021, with a Rs. 14,999 price tag. That model was equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The wearable was 5ATM water resistant and had an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. However, unlike other smartwatches from Oppo, Mobvoi, and Samsung that were released that year, the smartwatch did not run on Google's Wear OS.

According to Jambor, the OnePlus Watch 2 will arrive with Wear OS when it is launched at MWC 2024. It's still unclear whether the watch will run on Wear OS 3 or Wear OS 4 — the latter offers features like enhanced notifications, safety features, and the watch face format, and backup, restore and data transfers across devices.

Last November, leaked renders of the OnePlus Watch 2 surfaced online, giving us our first look at the purported smartwatch. The device is tipped to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. It was previously spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with the model number OPWWE231, which suggests that the device will also be launched in India.

