Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals How EyeSight Feature Displays Wearer's Eyes

Here's how the Apple Vision Pro can show a 3D view of your eyes with a stereoscopic effect.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2024 14:29 IST
Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals How EyeSight Feature Displays Wearer's Eyes

Photo Credit: Apple

The external display on the Apple Vision Pro features three layers

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro displays the wearer's eyes using the EyeSight feature
  • The Vision Pro uses three layers to achieve a 3D effect
  • These layers also result in a dimmer, blurrier view of the wearer's eyes
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro — the company's advanced 'spatial computer' that went on sale in the US last week — is equipped with an advanced EyeSight display that uses several videos of the wearer's eyes simultaneously, a teardown of the headset has revealed. The headset's glass shell has three layers that allow the headset to show a 3D version of the wearer's eyes with a stereoscopic effect. The teardown also explains why EyeSight appears dimmer compared to Apple's videos showing off the headset.

In a detailed post that explores the components inside the Apple Vision pro, iFixit show how the front of the headset, that resembles a pair of ski goggles, is equipped with three layers. This means that in addition to the OLED screen on the front, the Vision Pro is equipped with a lenticular layer and a widening layer, and the combination of all three results in the 3D version of the wearer's eyes.

vision pro oled display ifixit vision pro

The two layers on top of the OLED display on the Apple Vision Pro
Photo Credit: iFixit

 

In order to achieve the stereoscopic effect for the 3D image of a person's eyes, Apple equipped the Vision Pro with a lenticular lens on top of the OLED display, that is designed to show different images from various angles. iFixit says that the Vision Pro can generate a "3D face via the stereoscopic effect" by using images of the face that are sliced, interpolated, and displayed from miniscule angles serving left and right eyes.

As a result of displaying both of the images on the same display, they must be shown at a reduced resolution that leads to a blurry result, the firm explains. Meanwhile, the second lens on top of the Apple Vision Pro expands the 3D view of the other lenticular layer so that the eyes don't appear too close to the wearer's nose.

The combination of these layers reduces the visibility of the wearer's eyes via the EyeSight feature, and the viewing angles are also reduced. iFixit has also shared a video that shows the OLED display under the two layers with what appears to be some artifacts displayed at the left and right edges of the screen — these are only visible when the other layers are removed. You can read more about the external display on the Vision Pro via the teardown post linked above.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, EyeSight, Vision Pro teardown, Wearables, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Bring First Party Titles Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals How EyeSight Feature Displays Wearer's Eyes
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Announces Valentine’s Day Sale With Discounts on Realme Narzo 60 Series, Narzo N55, and More
  2. Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals How EyeSight Feature Displays Wearer's Eyes
  3. Krutrim AI to Launch Chatbot App Soon, Says Founder Bhavish Aggarwal; Previews Capabilities
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Bring First Party Titles Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5
  5. Vivo V30 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Ground Above $42,000, Small Losses Strike Most Altcoins
  7. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Said to Be Equipped With Graphene to Tackle Heating Issues
  8. Redmi A3 With MediaTek SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Allegedly Spotted on Retail Outlets
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Key Specifications Leaked With Live Images
  10. Infinix Hot 40i Price, India Launch Details Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »